India-Australia T20s: 70,000 fans expected for MCG clash

Tejas V
ANALYST
News
324   //    19 Nov 2018, 13:27 IST

Over 70,000 fans are expected for the Australia vs India 2nd T20 International
What's the story?

An array of expectations galore when Team India travels to Australia thanks to the unparalleled rivalry between the two dominant sides of this millennium. The rivalry is all set to resume with the 3-match T20Is.

For the second T20 International at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the crowds are expected to arrive in numbers beyond 70,000 according to a report in Cricket Australia's official website.

The background

Australian crowds boast a reputation of turning out in large numbers for International games. In 2008, when India locked horns with Australia at the MCG for a one-off T20 International, it set a record turn out with 84,041 fans in the stadium. A record which has not been broken till date, and Friday's encounter is expected to witness crowds of similar number.

The details

An upbeat Team India will take on dwindling Australia in the Gillette T20 International series commencing this Wednesday at Brisbane. The Gabba is expected to fill over 30,000 seats while the second the game at the MCG is bracing for a humongous attendance.

The MCG possesses a record capacity of 1,00,000 seats and in the Friday's fixture, a vast majority is expected to be filled. However, the initial prediction is that the crowd will come in excess of 70,000 but it also depends on the Melbourne Cricket Club members' attendance for what will be the first game of this season at the MCG.

What's next?

The highest attendance for a 3-match T20 International series in Australia is a massive 138,059 during the matches at the Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney when Team India toured Australia three years ago.

The initial trend definitely promises to surpass that record as the fans expect a fierce contest between India and Australia who are currently ranked second and third in the T20 rankings respectively.

Tejas V
ANALYST
They said, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." Well, I would say, "Cricket and Football every day, keeps everything else at bay."
