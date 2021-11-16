T20 World Cup 2021: "India and Bangladesh were the most disappointing teams of the tournament" - Deep Dasgupta

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta named India and Bangladesh as the most disappointing teams in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Both Asian teams had a campaign to forget as they were eliminated in the Super 12s stage of the tournament itself.

Dasgupta noted that he expected more from both sides since the tournament was being held in the UAE, which aids sub-continent conditions. India managed to finish third in their group while Bangladesh finished last in theirs. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"India was obviously disappointing, especially in the first two matches then there was a turnaround. Another team that disappointed me throughout the tournament was Bangladesh. When the competition started, they were ranked No.6 in the world. Conditions were also helpful for them, it was an experienced team, but the way they dragged themselves to the Super 12s and then were average at best."

India and Bangladesh's dismal set of outings at the T20 World Cup has resulted in an impactful aftermath. The Men In Blue have ushered in a new era with a different captain and coach at the helm. Bangladesh have initiated a probe to assess the nation's disarray at the tournament.

Virat Kohli congratulating Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan was a special moment: Dasgupta

Virat Kohli's congratulated Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the end of the clash between the two arch-rivals. The gesture was Dasgupta's moment of the tournament. He labelled the moment as special considering the importance of the occasion and claims that the image will always be imprinted on his mind. Dasgupta added:

"For me, the moment of the tournament was the aftermath of India vs Pakistan match when Virat Kohli congratulated Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan because it is a high-pressure match, the first match, and Ind lost to a very deserving Pakistan Side. That moment just tells you that, it is just a sport and it is beyond everything else. It was a very warm gesture from Virat. Very friendly and informal. Especially that picture with Mohammad Rizwan (hugging VK) is still in my mind. For me, that is what sport is about and cricket is about."

Virat Kohli has taken big strides towards the spirit of cricket, especially after trasncending into the captaincy role. He won the ICC Spirit Of Cricket for asking Indian fans not to boo Steve Smith during their contest at the 2019 World Cup.

