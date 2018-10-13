India's best players in World Cup history

Sachin and Sehwag would be perfect to open the innings

The ICC World Cup is scheduled to take place in June 2019 in England with the top 10 teams battling it out for the ultimate glory. Unlike the previous editions, there will be no groups as all the teams will face each other once before the semifinals.

India are currently one of the favourites to lift the Cup after having fallen short in the semifinals last time around to Australia. They won the World Cup in 2011 back in India, defeating Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament. The 2007 tournament was a one to forget for the Men in Blue as they were knocked out in the group stages.

India are currently the no. 2 side in ODIs, behind England, who recently defeated India in the ODIs and Tests held in England.

There have been many players over the years who have helped India achieve lots of success in the World Cup stage.

Let’s take a look at the best players produced by India in World Cups.

Note: Only those players who have played more than 10 World Cup matches have been included.

Sachin Tendulkar

The Master Blaster is India’s top run-getter in World Cups, apart from being the overall top run-getter in the world as well. Sachin was an indispensable part of India’s World Cup units right from 1992. He has played the most number of World Cups for India and finally got his hands on the trophy in 2011 in his own backyard.

He has scored 2278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95 with 6 centuries and 15 half-centuries to his name.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag was the perfect partner to Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the order. He gave India the perfect start on numerous occasions in the World Cup. He made a mark for himself in the 2011 edition, hitting a four of the first delivery of almost every match.

He has scored 843 runs in 22 matches at an average of just below 40. He has 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries to his name.

