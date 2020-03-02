×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India couldn’t show the discipline required, reckons VVS Laxman

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 17:57 IST

New Zealand were absolutely professional in their brilliant 7-wicket win over India at Christchurch.
New Zealand were absolutely professional in their brilliant 7-wicket win over India at Christchurch.

India were again outplayed by New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch as the hosts won the game by 7 wickets. The Indian batting failed to deliver in any of the innings and thus had to face a 2-0 whitewash. Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to congratulate the kiwis on their impressive win. He also expressed his view on why exactly the world's number one Test team could not compete in the series.

Laxman tweeted, "Many congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on beating India and winning the Test series comprehensively. India couldn’t show the discipline required to stick it out and will be deeply disappointed."

Laxman believed that there were too many instances of Indian batsmen throwing their wickets away and not being able to withstand a good spell from the New Zealand pacers. India were 194-4 in the first innings when both Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara decided to play out-of-character strokes and were caught behind. This triggered a collapse which saw them lose 6 wickets for 48 runs.

In the second innings, India had a lead of 7 runs but could only manage to score 124, being 90-6 at the end of play on day two. This gave New Zealand a target of 132 which they chased down comfortably with 7 wickets to spare. This consistent failure of the batting line-up to put enough runs on the board is something that the Indian team will need to address pretty quickly.

Published 02 Mar 2020, 17:57 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team VVS Laxman Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us