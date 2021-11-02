India have flopped badly at the T20 World Cup 2021, but there's still a chance at redemption

What explains the fear of failure on the part of the Indian team? Why would the captain have to say that his batters were hesitant? While the team has played fearless cricket against England in the Test series and raised the bar, why is it that in white ball cricket they have not been able to express themselves and have looked apprehensive?

With huge IPL experience behind each of them, why couldn’t they do it at the biggest stage of all?

Three reasons come to mind.

The first is the pressure of a virtual knock out contest. India hasn’t done well in knockout contests for years now and while the South Africans have been criticised for failing to stand up to the pressure of big games, the same applies for India. A comparison between the England-Sri Lanka and the India-NZ game helps explain this point.

While England and India both lost the toss and started with very similar approaches, Jos Butler and Eoin Morgan exploded in the middle overs for England. For India, the acceleration never came and Hardik Pandya looked circumspect and apprehensive. We needed one batter to take the lead and that never happened.

Second, and very importantly, is the approach with the ball. There is no way India could defend 110 and the only option was to pick wickets. Maybe a 4-over burst from Jasprit Bumrah with 3 slips in place. Something to unsettle New Zealand. Moving to a plan B, which Kane Williamson had not figured in his scheme of things. India weren’t able to think out of the box and New Zealand was in complete control of the chase from the first over itself.

Finally, the men in form failed to deliver. For India, KL Rahul is the one who has looked the best. He has been in terrific form of late and has played some stellar innings in franchise cricket. For many, this could have been his tournament. While KL will get many more opportunities in future, he may well look back at this one as an opportunity lost.

Can India redeem themselves against an in-form Afghanistan side that is looking extremely impressive? Can they take it as a game in itself and forget what happened against Pakistan and New Zealand? For if they don’t, the clamour will only gather pace and the pressure will mount further.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal