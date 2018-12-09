×
India inch closer to making history in Adelaide

ammu varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
159   //    09 Dec 2018, 18:54 IST

Australia's hopes of getting anything from this game will rest firmly on the two batsmen at the crease<p>

Australia's hopes of getting anything from this game will rest firmly on the two batsmen at the crease

Black coffee, early winter mornings, Test Cricket and a lazy Sunday- I reckon nothing beats these simple moments of joy that an India-Australia series brings. Let me add the first thing I saw in the morning on TV to that list- an animated Virat Kohli's face with all sorts of emotions- Now try beating that!

Before the Test match between the once mighty Australians and Indians moved into the penultimate day of the match, many believed the result was slightly tilted in India's favor. Kohli spent a considerable amount of time in the crease and was not his usual self. But, never mind, he is King Kohli.

While he may not have scored as much, he helped to eat up a considerable amount of deliveries and built a partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara. They smirked knowing that the wicket will eventually get more difficult to bat on and the more they spent time at the crease, the faster Australian batsmen are going to collapse. That's exactly what happened.

To top all of that, Rahane got himself a 50, Pant fired up off Lyon to add 18 runs in an over and Indian fans went berserk from the background singing "mere desh ki dharti".

The match? It certainly is India's to lose. But hold on... This isn't the Englishmen who stood shoulder to shoulder with us and played only for a win, we are competing with a mishmash of an Australian side, which is at their lowest in experience, confidence, and strength. From the composure displayed by Head and Shaun Marsh, this Australian team won't mind a draw.

Not at this stage. Certainly not against Indians, right?

The day was seized by India with bat and the ball, do not even dare to doubt that. India may have struck off a possible win from Australian records, yet, can Australia do the same? We will see.

Howsoever be the result, Aussies at the closure of day 5, will be thinking out loud and in unison,

" Brutus, thy name is Virat Kohli Cheteswar Pujara ". 
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Nathan Lyon Virat Kohli
ammu varma
CONTRIBUTOR
