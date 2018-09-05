Why India should look to draw Test matches as well

Anant Srivastava

Indian captain has only approached twice for a draw out of 9 occasions

2-1 down in the series, winning the Southampton Test was the only chance for India to keep their dream of defeating England in their own backyard alive. They had no other way but to go for the target.

The intent was clear from Virat Kohli's side but while chasing 244 runs in the fourth innings, India succumbed to pressure and lost the Test match. England bundled India at 184 runs and defeated the visitors by 60 runs to clinch the 5-match Test series. The hosts have now taken a lead of 3-1 in the series, with one more test to go.

Virat Kohli displays intense passion on the cricket field and often uses the same to take decisions as a captain. Ever since Kohli has taken over the reigns from MS Dhoni, the team has looked to win every match and they have been able to do so on most instances. But his approach to not settle for a draw astounds many.

Virat's statistics as a captain

If we consider the winning percentage as the criterion, Kohli is the most successful captain for India(among players who have captained in more than 20 tests) so far. His win percentage is 56.41, and he is second best to Dhoni(27 wins) in terms of Test wins. In 39 Tests that he has captained, India have registered wins in 22 and have suffered losses in 8. Moreover, India have played draw in 9 out of 39 tests.

But statistics can be misleading. Kohli was first given the captaincy in Adelaide Test against Australia in 2014 in the absence of MS Dhoni. He led the charge with enthusiasm. He scored a century in the first innings. While chasing a target of 364, his intentions looked clear and he looked confident about the win. He scored a brilliant 141 in the chase before India faltered and got bundled at 315. Though India lost the Adelaide Test, Virat's dauntless approach was admired.

After MS Dhoni's retirement in the third test, Kohli was handed the charge of full-time captain in the 4th Test. But in this case, when India was down while chasing, they managed to draw the test match.

India relentless Test win streak

India later toured Bangladesh in 2015 and the only match of the series ended in a draw. After getting caught in the corner, the rain had helped Bangladesh to save the game by a draw. It was Virat's first series as a full-time captain.

On the tour to Sri Lanka in 2015, after getting beaten in the first Test, India embarked on a winning streak thereon. India toured Windies and Sri Lanka and defeated them in their own backyard. They also defeated every touring team to win consecutive 9 Test series. However, this streak was broken when India toured South Africa earlier this year(2018).

Presently, India are at the top of Test rankings with an invincible presence. However, they face the toughest challenges when they tour South Africa, England, and Australia. And, somehow India have failed to win both the overseas series; South Africa and England.

Faltered Strategies on tough overseas tours

Against South Africa earlier this year, in the first Test at Captetown, India bowlers restricted them at 130 in the second innings. While chasing the target of 207 in the last innings, Indian batsmen failed to hold on to their wickets and lost the Test. In the second Test at Centurion, Indian batting crumbled once again and they lost the Test, and with that the Test series. However, India were able to win the last Test at Johannesburg to end the tally at 2-1.

At present, India are touring England and have already lost the series 3-1 with one more match to go. In the first Test at Edgbaston, it was a deja-vu moment for Kohli from the Adelaide Test. He scored a brilliant century to bring India close but once again fell short and India lost by 53 runs. In the following Test, Lord's proved to be a bowlers' territory and there wasn't much a batsman could have done. However, India were able to register their first win in Nottingham but again lost in Southampton to lose the Test series.

In both the Tests at Southampton and Edgbaston, India went for the win, their batting collapsed and India lost the Test.

Author's take

"If you can't win, then work not to lose it."

The above saying applies best in Test cricket. Virat Kohli is a prolific scorer and has been a common denominator in India's major wins. He is perhaps on the road to becoming the most successful Indian captain ever. But few may doubt Virat's approach in Southampton and Edgbaston Tests, and may question- 'Why not settle for a draw'?

He has won most of the Test series as a captain. He is scoring runs at will and in bulk. He crossed 4000 run-mark as a captain and became the first Indian batsman to do so. But he is not getting the needful support. Indian bowling attack is capable enough to bring havoc on any batting line up in any possible conditions at present but batting seems to be in a flux.

Virat Kohli wants to win every game but at some point, he needs to understand that the same is not possible. He needs to learn to settle for a lesser score than to jeopardize the lead and end up empty-handed.

Out of the 9 draws in his captaincy reign so far, India have only played twice to settle for a draw. On the other 7 occasions either rain helped the opposition or they really played well to keep India at bay from winning.

#1 The first occasion, the last Test of Border Gavaskar trophy in 2014 at Sydney witnessed Rahane and Bhuvneshwar's partnership to avoid the loss. The partnership defied Aussies of another win and was able to restrict the series tally at 2-0.

#2 The second occasion, in the Rajkot Test against England, while chasing the target of 310, India suddenly collapsed (172/6) and Virat along with Ashwin and Jadeja batted to see off English bowlers and saved India from the loss.

Virat is surely in his initial years of captaincy and is leading his team for the first time on tough tours of England, South Africa, and Austraila. He needs to learn that winning all the Test matches is not possible, neither it is necessary as long as you are winning the series.

He needs to realize that expecting every player to perform under pressure with the same consistency as he does, is not possible all the time. He needs to learn to take the team together and settle for what is best in the team's interest. He needs to learn that a draw is no less than a win in times when chips are down and there is no place to hide.

India will soon be touring Australia and New Zealand. To win overseas, they must strategize their approach - when to go for a win and when to settle for a draw. Result oriented approach in Test cricket may not prove fruitful all the time.

And for that matter, if the Test at Edgbaston or Southampton had been draws, India still might have had the chance to draw the Test series in England.