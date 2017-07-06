India look set to play two more series in 2017

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have agreed to tour India this winter.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 06 Jul 2017, 12:32 IST

Kohli will have more opportunities to groom the squad ahead of the 2019 World Cup

What’s the story?

India’s schedule for 2017 might just include two more series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. With the ongoing pay dispute in Australia and the cloud of uncertainty surrounding the seven-match ODI series in October, BCCI have roped in SL and NZ to take part in two bilateral series in November and December.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, it is understood that both Sri Lanka and New Zealand have agreed to tour India in the winter before Virat Kohli’s side travel to South Africa. A spokesman for SLC told the paper that the itinerary is still a work in progress but confirmed that the country will tour India in a return series after the two play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I in Sri Lanka between late July and early September.

Extra Cover: Full schedule of India's tour of Sri Lanka

In case you didn’t know...

India’s cricket calendar is pretty thin from September (once India return from their tour of Sri Lanka to January (when India travel to South Africa). The only series in between is the seven-match ODI series against Australia in October. With the ongoing pay dispute between Cricket Australia and the players, which resulted in Australia A boycotting the upcoming A series against South Africa A and India A, there is a cloud of uncertainty over the seven-match series.

The heart of the matter

With India set to embark on a series of away tours in 2018, beginning with South Africa, then England and followed by Australia at the end of the year, Indian fans won’t get to see the stars in action on home soil for a while. It is understood that both Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have agreed to a tour but the itinerary is yet to be decided. However, both will be bilateral series with the Sri Lanka series expected to have both Tests and ODIs and the New Zealand series having more ODIs than Tests.

What’s next?

After the ongoing series against West Indies, India travel to Sri Lanka where they will play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. As of now, that is the only confirmed India series in 2017 for which the schedule has been released. Despite BCCI’s vote of confidence the schedule for the seven-match ODI series against Australia in October and for the South Africa tour in January 2018 (where India are scheduled to play four Tests, five ODIs and two T20Is) are yet to be announced.

Author’s Take

India’s schedule for the rest of the calendar year is still shrouded in mystery but the news that India might play two series at home against Sri Lanka and New Zealand is good news for the fans, who have been starved of international cricket in the country since the Australia tour ended in March.

With New Zealand not playing any games and also on an extended break until December, when they host West Indies, they are ideal opponents, even if they did just complete a full tour of India last year. The series against Sri Lanka is slightly surprising consider they just travel to Sri Lanka for a full tour and are hosting them immediately.