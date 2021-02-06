India looked flat and lacked the right mindset: Michael Vaughan

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has opined that Virat Kohli's men looked "flat" in their body language on day 2 in Chennai.

Indian bowlers have toiled for 180 overs in the first Test of the series and are yet to extract any notable help from the wicket. Meanwhile, Joe Root's magnificent 218 has propelled the visitors to a colossal 555 at the loss of 8 wickets.

Talking to Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan said, despite their recent triumph in Australia, India didn't look like a dominating opposition.

"Yeah, on day one, I don't think they were flat and the body language was good. Today they looked a little bit flatter. I didn't see the spring, the energy, the mindset and mentality of a team saying to England 'we are the best in the world; we just beat Australia with a second-string side and we are going to dominate you guys in our own backyard'. I didn't see that from India today. That's what probably Ravi Shastri and Virat will address the team with," said Michael Vaughan.

As another example of Vaughan's point, Indian bowlers have till now bowled a shocking 20 no balls in England's first innings.

Rohit Sharma's dropped catch summed up India's day: Michael Vaughan

Rohit Sharma

Michael Vaughan also remarked that unlike great Australian teams of yore, the Indians were maybe too nice as opponents. Vaughan also pointed to Rohit Sharma's lazy dropped catch off Washington Sundar's bowling. He said that it almost epitomized India's day in the field.

"I always go back to the great Australian sides and they bowled in flat conditions but they were always in your face. I think India were very nice, Virat was very nice, friendly, lot of smiles. The cramps picture, I am all up for that but there needs to be a balance. You have to play it tough and you got to let the opposition know that you are the dominant force and you should be feeling that way with the success you have of late. I didn't see enough of that. And Rohit Sharma's dropped catch... he is part of my fielding academy now (laughs)... It almost summed up India's day." Michael Vaughan added.

England's tailenders Dom Bess and Jack Leach will begin the day for them with the bat on Sunday. The duo would like to add as many runs as possible before passing the baton to the bowlers.