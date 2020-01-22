×
India name ODI squad for series against New Zealand; Sanju Samson replaces Shikhar Dhawan in T20I squad

Shashwat Kumar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
Published Jan 22, 2020
Jan 22, 2020 IST

Samson earned a recall to the Indian T20I side
Samson earned a recall to the Indian T20I side


India announced their squad for the ODI series against New Zealand on the 21st of January, 2020 whereas they also named Sanju Samson as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming T20I series against the Black Caps. The left-hander was declared unfit after he injured his left shoulder while fielding against Australia at Bengaluru on the 17th of January, 2020.

The ODI side remained on expected lines with there being only one change from the squad that featured against Australia. The aforementioned Dhawan was replaced by Prithvi Shaw, who could make his ODI debut in the series against the Kiwis, which begins on the 5th of February.

Elsewhere, the Men In Blue opted to keep Kedar Jadhav in the touring party, despite the all-rounder not playing a single encounter in the recently concluded home rubber against the Aussies.

Additionally, Shivam Dube also kept his place as the pace-bowling all-rounder whereas the troika of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to spearhead the spin department. The pace bowling reserve, meanwhile, consists of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

As for Samson replacing Dhawan, many would feel that that was a call-up which was long overdue, considering the Kerala wicket-keeper had only played a solitary match against Sri Lanka, before being left out of the initial squad slated to tour New Zealand.

The Indians would begin their New Zealand tour with a 5-match T20I series, which starts on the 24th of January, 2020.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

India T20I Squad (Revised): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini

 

New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Sanju Samson
