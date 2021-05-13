India narrowly retain ICC No.1 Test ranking after latest update as New Zealand close in on top spot

India have retained the top spot in the ICC Test rankings after the latest annual update. But New Zealand have moved one step closer to the summit, with the Kiwis just one point behind India in the rankings.

The ICC announced the latest rankings on Thursday, sharing the revised table on social media as well.

↗️ England overtake Australia

↗️ West Indies move up two spots to No.6



India and New Zealand remain the top two sides after the annual update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings.



India have gained one rating point since the last update, taking them to 121 points. Meanwhile, New Zealand have added two points to their tally, and now have 120 points on the board.

The latest ICC rankings will add another layer of excitement for the India-New Zealand World Test Championship final next month. India will need to be at the top of their game to defend their ICC No.1 Test team status, with the Asian giants taking on England in a five-match Test series later this year.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to make it to the top of the ICC Test rankings when they take on England in a two-match series at the start of June. The Kiwis have already eclipsed England as the No.1 ranked team in the ICC ODI rankings, and could claim the top spot in the longest format by next month as well.

Latest ICC update sees England overtake Australia

There was some movement for other teams as well, with England overtaking Australia to be ranked third in the ICC Test rankings. But there is a considerable gap between the top two teams and the rest of the pack, with 11 points separating second-placed New Zealand and England, who are third.

Much like the fight between the top two, England and Australia are separated by just a solitary point in the ICC Test rankings. West Indies are the biggest gainers in ICC’s annual points update, with the side climbing two places to sixth. South Africa and Sri Lanka have dropped down a spot each to accommodate West Indies’ rise.