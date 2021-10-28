India need to prepare for a 'losing the toss scenario' to succeed against New Zealand

It all happens in the first five overs for India. Be it the Champions Trophy final in 2017 against Pakistan or the semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup or more recently the match against Pakistan here in Dubai last Sunday, it was the first 30 minutes of play that sealed India’s fate.

And each time, it was a left arm fast bowler who did the job. If it was Mohammed Amir in 2017, it was Trent Boult in 2019 and Shaheen Afridi in 2021. That’s what will hold the key come Sunday, when India will take to the field for the virtual knockout encounter against New Zealand.

It will yet again be India versus Trent Boult at the start of the Indian innings. If Rohit and Rahul are able to play Boult out and if the powerplay goes off without much damage, India will surely have the upper hand in the contest. But if Boult gets early swing under lights and gets the ball to come in, it could be a real challenge for the Indians.

Digging deep and having a plan B will be crucial for India

Virat Kohli will need to be among the runs for India

It is fast becoming a pattern in Dubai that the team winning the toss will inevitably chase and that’s a far easier option than to set up a total. Almost all the matches are being won by the team batting second and this is something India needs to plan for. You don’t control the toss and in most cases teams are 3 down by the end of the powerplay and thereafter it is all about a repair job.

Because the pitches are being used regularly, the organisers are watering them everyday to ensure they stay true. As a result, the first 6 overs of the game will inevitably have some moisture making batting difficult. That’s what is making it difficult for teams batting first.

And then by 7.30 PM local time, which is just when the first innings is about to end, the dew starts to come in. As a result, losing the toss is a double whammy. Frankly, the Indians need to prepare for a losing the toss scenario and that’s what is going to test them. In a key encounter, it is all about digging deep and having a plan B. That’s what it will boil down to on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2021 match.

