India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry

Umang Sethi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 134 // 19 Sep 2018, 14:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India v Pakistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The age-old rivalry, the battle of the sub-continent giants; one of International cricket's most high octane clash shall be played out between India and Pakistan later in the evening.

Though India have had the better of their arch rivals in the last decade, except that one odd 2017 Champions Trophy final hiccup, this contest is likely to be a level playing field. The Indians just scampered through against a spirited Hong Kong challenge and fatigue would definitely take a toll in their match-up.

In the absence of 'King Kohli', the middle order needs to get its act together and someone needs to hold the innings. Rahul and Bumrah may make it to the playing eleven in the place of Shardul Thakur & Karthik.

As we wait for the match to begin, here is a look at some of the most interesting/close matches between the two sides (1986 onwards)

#1 Austral-Asia Cup, Final, Sharjah (1986)

By smashing Sharma for a last ball six, Miandad almost ended his career

The one delivery that dented the confidence of Chetan Sharma and shook the entire nation. You guessed it right, it is a match remembered for Javed Miandad’s spectacular feat – a feat which was achieved through sheer brilliance, as he smacked the last ball of the contest out of the park to win it for Pakistan.

For the duration of the entire match, India looked in command thanks to Kris Srikkanth’s 75 and Sunil Gavaskar’s 92. Pakistan’s response didn’t go according to plan as they lost their first three wickets with only 61 runs on the board and then, Miandad, first resurrected their innings and then stunned the Indians when he hit Chetan Sharma’s final delivery for a six to give Pakistan a famous win.

Brief details of the match: India: 245/7 | Pakistan: 248/9

#2 League Match, World Cup, Sydney (1992)

More successfully distracted Miandad's focus which helped India win

India had lost a few close matches leading to the game against Pakistan. India made a modest 216/7, thanks to a fighting half-century by Sachin Tendulkar (who at that time used to bat in the middle order) and some big hitting by Kapil Dev.

For Pakistan, Miandad appeared to be the man who could change their fortunes but he decided to focus on a battle with Kiran More wherein he started jumping like a kangaroo on excessive appealing by the wicketkeeper. It was More & India who had the last laugh though.

Brief details of the match: India: 216/7| Pakistan: 173

#3 World Cup, Quarterfinal, Bangalore (1996)

Sohail's overconfidence led to his downfall. His dismissal acted as a catalyst for India who went on to win this match.

The match is best remembered for the fitting reply given by Venkatesh Prasad to Amir Sohail, after the latter gestured towards Prasad in an abusive manner after hitting him for a boundary.

Prasad responded by cleaning him up on the next ball and thereafter, Pakistan kept losing wickets, eventually losing the match by 39 runs.

The match also saw a solid 93 runs made by Navjot Singh Sidhu and the fireworks by Ajay Jadeja who made a quickfire 25-ball 45.

Brief details of the match: India: 287/8 | Pakistan: 248/9

#4 Silver Jubilee Independence Cup, Dhaka (1998)

Kanitkar kept his cool and guided India to a famous win. Sadly, Kanitkar could not have a long career for Team India

India was to chase a record breaking 315 to win the tournament. They were not only against a terrific Pakistan bowling line up but also had to score the last 50 odd runs in total darkness.

Ganguly & Robin Singh gave India a terrific chance to win after a quick 71 run opening partnership between Sachin & Ganguly. The match turned when Ganguly and Singh got out and bad light made it worse.

Hrishikesh Kanitkar managed to hold his nerve and wrapped up a spectacular triumph for India by smacking Saqlain Mushtaq for a boundary on the penultimate ball of the match.

Brief details of the match: Pakistan: 314/5 | India: 316/7

#5 2010 Asia Cup, 4th Match, Dambulla (2010)

Harbhajan Singh

Both sides had their moments in the contest as it turned out to be a highly up and down affair. There were too many twists and turns in the match with the most important being India’s famed batting collapsing again from a position of dominance at 180/2 to a situation of panic at 219/6.

Then Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan got into a verbal spat and that fired up Harbhajan. The match saw Raina taking the fight to the opposition camp, but he got run out for 34 on the second ball of the 50th over. Still requiring six to win from there, it was Harbhajan who proved to be India’s hero as he lifted the fifth ball of the over into the stands for a six.

Brief details of the match: Pakistan: 267 | India: 271/7

#6 2014 Asia Cup, 6th Match, Mirpur (2014)

Afridi went BOOM BOOM

Four years after the famous Asia Cup match, the not so friendly neighbors were battling it out once again. It looked like India would win the match but one man had other ideas.

Pakistan found themselves struggling at 203/6. But, Afridi had gone on a rampage, hitting a splendid 34 off 18 balls with two fours and three sixes to give Pakistan a one wicket win with only two balls remaining.

Brief details of the match: India: 245/8 | Pakistan: 249/9

Here is hoping for another epic battle later in the (19 Sep 2018) evening! May the best team win.