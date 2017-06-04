ICC Champions Trophy 2017: All India vs Pakistan encounters in the tournament's history

With India set to take on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, here's a trip down the memory lane.

04 Jun 2017

Pakistan have the upper hand in the matches played in the Champions Trophy (Image credits: ESPN Cricinfo)

India is a diverse country which includes people of bazillion caste, creed and religion. It is obviously a gigantic task to unite 1.3 billion people for anything. Sports is one area and in particular, cricket, unites the nation. But the highest degree of brotherhood and patriotism can be witnessed in India (and the same can be said for their neighbours, Pakistan) on the eve of an Indo-Pak cricket clash. Nothing generates the level of hype and excitement as a game of cricket between these two arch rivals does.

Tomorrow, Edgbaston in Cardiff will be the venue for another episode of this classic as India and Pakistan play their first game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Due to political differences between the two, this riveting match-up is possible only for the ICC events which increases the importance of today’s show-piece clash.

India have played their arch rivals on three occasions in the Champions Trophy and have won just once. Pakistan have an upper hand in the mini World Cup but have failed to win the competition since it's inception in the late nineties whereas India are the defending champions and also shared the trophy in 2002.

On that note, let's delve into the previous memorable India-Pakistan clashes that have taken place in the Champions Trophy:

#1 India vs Pakistan - 2004 Champions Trophy (Birmingham, England)

The first-ever game between the two giants of world cricket in this tournament turned out to be a thrilling and close encounter which ended in Pakistan's favour. A low scoring contest, contrary to the general expectations, took place at Edgbaston as Pakistan won by a close margin of three wickets. India batted first but lost captain Sourav Ganguly in the first over against Mohammad Sami. Vvs Laxman and Virender Sehwag followed suit as the Blues were reeling at 28/3.

A Shoaib Akhtar masterclass meant that the Rawalpindi Express dismissed Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh in four balls as India's score went down to 106/6 after Dravid and Kaif made a small yet meaningful partnership. But an 81-run partnership between Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar meant India somehow reached 200 as Rana Naved and Shoaib Akhtar sizzled for Pakistan with four wickets each.

Irfan Pathan helped India come back into the game as twin strikes in as many overs reduced Pakistan to 10/2. He made it three soon and Pakistan were in a spot of bother, like India, at 28/3. Normalcy resumed for Pakistan as soon as Yousuf Youhanna and Inzamam Ul Haq started building a partnership. It was in this game where Inzy reached the landmark of 10,000 ODI runs. Yousuf made a match winning 81 not out combined with Shahid Afridi's quickfire 25 off 11 balls which helped Pakistan to a famous victory over India with just four balls to spare.