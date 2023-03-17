India Player Ratings from the 1st ODI vs Australia as KL Rahul, bowlers shine in tense win

Team India were made to work in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai but managed to come away with a five-wicket win in a tricky chase.

After winning the toss and electing to field, the hosts made the most of the bowler-friendly conditions. Australia were bowled out for just 188, but a top-order collapse meant that India needed to dig deep. They eventually got over the line with just over 10 overs to spare as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja put together a superb partnership.

Here are the player ratings for the home side from the first ODI against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2023: Team India kick off ODI series with nervy win

Ishan Kishan: 2/10

Kishan disappointed yet again at the international level. He has always looked out of his depth against quality seam and swing, and Marcus Stoinis trapped him in front of the stumps in the second over without much difficulty.

Shubman Gill: 6/10

Gill had an active day on the field as he grassed one catch and claimed two others in the slips. He struck three fours in his chancey knock before slicing a drive to be dismissed for 20. It wasn't the most convincing display from the young opener.

Suryakumar Yadav: 1/10

Suryakumar notched up another failure in the ODI format. Mitchell Starc rapped his pads off his very first delivery, with the Aussies employing the DRS to great effect. The batter is running out of time.

Virat Kohli: 1/10

Kohli's form didn't carry over into the first ODI as Starc managed to dismiss him for the first time in white-ball cricket. The left-arm pacer had the Indian batter in all sorts of trouble before finally beating his inside-edge with a superb inswinger.

KL Rahul: 10/10

Rahul was the star of the chase for Team India as he compiled a confident unbeaten 75. The batter, who looks completely at home at No. 5 in ODIs, struck seven fours and a six in his superbly paced knock. His glovework was commendable as well.

Hardik Pandya: 6/10

India's stand-in skipper managed to prise out Steve Smith with a rather loose delivery in the five overs he bowled. Hardik needed to stay at the crease longer after coming in at 39/4, and although he hit three fours and a six, he was dismissed while playing a rash shot at an inopportune time.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9/10

Jadeja wasn't expected to flourish in pace-friendly conditions, but he dished out a threatening spell that yielded two important wickets. The southpaw also essayed a calm knock that took pressure off Rahul's shoulders. He contributed on the field as well, making it a comprehensive all-round performance.

Shardul Thakur: 5/10

Thakur had just two overs to bowl and they yielded 12 runs. He wasn't needed with the bat.

Kuldeep Yadav: 5.5/10

The Aussie batters tried to take the attack to Kuldeep, who was India's most expensive bowler. He got the better of Marnus Labuschagne and didn't have much help on offer from the surface, but could've done slightly better with his accuracy and pace variations.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

Siraj bowled yet another penetrative spell with the new ball. He castled Travis Head before returning to claim the last two Australian wickets to fall. The pacer has become India's lead bowler in the 50-over format.

Mohammad Shami: 9/10

Shami's first spell was economical and accurate. His second was simply special as he took three wickets in an excellent display of control and seam presentation. The veteran quick justified the side's decision to play him ahead of the pacy Umran Malik.

