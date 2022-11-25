India Player Ratings from 1st ODI vs New Zealand as toothless bowling display results in tough loss

Team India suffered a humbling seven-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in Auckland on Friday, November 25 in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Three Indian batters notched up fifties in the first innings but the Kiwis, who were set a target of 307, got over the line with 17 balls to spare. Tom Latham led the way with a stellar unbeaten hundred and had support from skipper Kane Williamson, who contributed a well-paced 94*.

Here are India's player ratings from the first ODI versus New Zealand.

IND vs NZ 2022: Umran Malik stands out amid Team India's poor bowling display

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

Shikhar Dhawan: 8/10

Dhawan's 72 was a promising knock, given the pressure he has been under, coupled with the fact that he plays only one format. While he took his time to get going and may not always be able to accelerate in this fashion, the southpaw made the most of his time in the middle. His dismissal was a bit soft.

Shubman Gill: 7/10

Gill matched Dhawan stroke for stroke throughout their opening partnership. The opener was dismissed trying to up the ante, but while he was at the crease, he looked assured for the most part. He might need some bigger scores to push Dhawan out of the playing XI, though.

Suryakumar Yadav: 2/10

Suryakumar's ODI form has been sketchy, and the same trend continued in Auckland. He lasted only three balls, becoming Lockie Ferguson's second victim in an action-packed 33rd over. SKY might not be far away from an ODI exclusion.

Shreyas Iyer: 8.5/10

Shreyas was caught in awkward positions at times but found a way to score runs, like he always does in the 50-over format. His 76-ball 80 was just what India needed after losing their openers in quick succession.

Rishabh Pant: 3/10

Pant endured a miserable stay in the middle, playing ungainly shots and appearing to lose his shape almost always. He was castled for 15 off 23, and the two catches he took in the second innings were scant consolation.

Sanju Samson: 6.5/10

Samson has taken to his new middle-order role well. He made 36 on this occasion, stringing together an important partnership with Shreyas before holing out in the deep. The batter needs to be given a longer run in white-ball cricket.

Washington Sundar: 9/10

Sundar was perhaps the best Indian player on display in Auckland. His 16-ball 37* was simply sublime, and he bowled 10 penetrative overs for just 42 runs. With a home World Cup on the horizon, the all-rounder will become an integral part of the side if he stays fit and puts up similar showings.

Shardul Thakur: 6/10

Thakur's opening spell was superb as he got the ball to move away from the right-hander and hit the right lengths. However, he lost the plot thereafter, with his 25-run over towards the end of the second powerplay firmly putting New Zealand in the ascendancy. His place in the team remains under question.

Umran Malik: 7.5/10

Malik was the brightest spot in the Indian attack as he constantly asked questions of the Kiwi batters. The pacer sent down good heat and scalped two wickets, showing improved game awareness and accuracy.

Arshdeep Singh: 2/10

Arshdeep had a night to forget. The left-armer bowled an expensive three-over opening spell and didn't fare much better later on, finishing with figures of 0/68 in 8.1 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 1/10

Chahal was undoubtedly the worst Indian bowler in the first ODI. He dished out drag-down after drag-down in his first ball, completely throwing away the pressure his fellow bowlers had built up. The leg-spinner's 10 wicketless overs went for 67 runs.

Poll : Was Washington Sundar India's best performer in the first ODI? Yes No 0 votes