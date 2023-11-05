India Player Ratings from 2023 World Cup clash vs South Africa as ruthless Men in Blue secure top spot on Kohli's record day

Team India ensured that they will finish the league stage of the 2023 World Cup at the very top of the points table as they thrashed South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

The Men in Blue elected to bat first and immediately took the attack to the opposition. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then took over in the middle overs, with the former making his 49th ODI century. The chase was an underwhelming affair, with the Proteas crumbling to 83 all-out.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from Match 37 of the 2023 World Cup against South Africa.

World Cup 2023: Kohli ton headlines record day for Team India, Jadeja takes 5

A century didn't elude Virat Kohli this time around

Rohit Sharma: 9.5/10

Rohit arguably had the biggest impact of all of India's players against South Africa. The Indian skipper's aggression and incredible strokeplay ensured that the match was effectively over halfway through the first powerplay. Words cannot describe how crucial his knock was, with batting being difficult at the Eden Gardens.

Shubman Gill: 5/10

Gill struck four fours and a beautiful advancing six before being outfoxed by a beauty from Keshav Maharaj. The young opener has had a rather inconsistent World Cup by his standards.

Virat Kohli: 9/10

Kohli was the man of the moment once again as he equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record with a gritty display. It wasn't his most fluent knock as he struggled to up the ante towards the end, but his classy partnership with Shreyas Iyer went a long way in India, asserting their dominance over the contest.

KL Rahul: 3/10

Rahul was one of the few Indian players who failed to deliver in Kolkata. He got stuck before trying to break free and holding out in the process.

Shreyas Iyer: 9.5/10

Shreyas essayed a superb knock at the Eden Gardens, getting through a tough early phase before upping the tempo expertly. The batter was assured against all types of bowling and took on the aggressor's role in his partnership with Kohli. He has really come into his own in the last two matches.

Suryakumar Yadav: 7.5/10

Suryakumar played a handy cameo, striking five fours in 14 balls. His knock played a role in taking India to a clearly above-par total.

Ravindra Jadeja: 10/10

Jadeja was sensational, with both bat and ball against South Africa. He first added some impetus at the death with an unbeaten 29 and then ran through the visitors' batting lineup in helpful conditions. The left-arm spinner finished with five wickets and two catches to go with his runs.

Kuldeep Yadav: 9/10

Kuldeep bowled five-odd overs and conceded just seven runs as the other bowlers had done most of the heavy lifting by then. The left-arm wrist-spinner picked up two wickets, the second of which wrapped up the game.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8/10

Bumrah was his economical self and bowled well, although wickets eluded him. His five overs went for 14 runs.

Mohammed Siraj: 8.5/10

Siraj bowled four overs and grabbed the all-important wicket of the dangerous Quinton de Kock. He had a positive matchup against the left-hander and utilized it to the fullest.

Mohammed Shami: 9/10

Shami is now India's highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, following his two scalps against South Africa. He dismissed Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen to put the Proteas in serious trouble.

