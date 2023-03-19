India Player Ratings from the 2nd ODI vs Australia as Mitchell Starc rips through top order to humiliate Rohit Sharma and Co.

Team India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the second ODI against Australia in Vishakhapatnam as the visitors leveled the series 1-1.

Mitchell Starc ran through the Indian batting lineup for the second game running after the Aussies won the toss and elected to field. The pacer returned five wickets as the hosts were bowled out for just 117, with Steve Smith and Co. chasing down the total without losing any batters with 39 overs to spare.

Here are the player ratings for the home side from the second ODI against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2023: Only Virat and Axar offer any resistance as Team India turn in terrible batting display

India v Australia - 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

Rohit couldn't make an impact on his return to the side. Starc set him up beautifully as an outswinger claimed his outside edge for just 13. The Indian skipper will want to forget this game in a hurry.

Shubman Gill: 1/10

For the second game running, Gill reached out to play a square drive off Starc, only to spoon a catch straight to backward point. The opener didn't learn from his dismissal in the previous game as he bagged a duck that kicked off India's miserable collapse.

Suryakumar Yadav: 1/10

Suryakumar lasted just one ball yet again as another Starc inswinger left him totally helpless. He has seven single-digit scores in his last 10 ODI innings and has probably run out of time to justify his place in the side.

Virat Kohli: 6/10

Kohli was the only top-order batter to offer any resistance as he compiled a fighting 31. He suffered a lapse in concentration and missed a straight delivery off Nathan Ellis to be trapped in front in the 16th over, just after he had done all the hard work by playing out the new-ball spell.

KL Rahul: 3/10

Rahul pulled India out of a hole in the first ODI but couldn't repeat the feat. A lethal inswinger from Starc left him with no chance of bringing his bat down in time and in line, walking back for nine.

Hardik Pandya: 1/10

Hardik fished at one outside off, with his technique against the moving ball coming under scrutiny once again. Smith plucked a one-handed stunner to send him on his way. In the only over he bowled, the all-rounder was plundered for three sixes by Mitchell Marsh.

Ravindra Jadeja: 3/10

Jadeja turned in a nervy batting display, with several leading edges eluding fielders. His luck eventually ran out as a delivery bounced slightly higher than expected and curtailed his ill-advised glide down to third man. The southpaw just couldn't adjust to the conditions.

Axar Patel: 6/10

Axar remained unbeaten for India once again, this time in a different format. He struck two sixes off Starc to inject a marginal amount of joy into the innings. The left-arm spinner tried his best with the ball but to no avail.

Kuldeep Yadav: 1/10

Kuldeep thought it was wise to play a pull off Sean Abbott with the Men in Blue in all sorts of trouble, finding a fielder in the circle to desert Axar. His only over went for 12 runs.

Mohammed Siraj: 1/10

Siraj was the last man to be dismissed as he got a delivery he couldn't have done much about. He leaked 37 runs in the three overs he bowled and failed to pick up a wicket in the powerplay for the first time in a while.

Mohammad Shami: 1/10

Mohammad Shami bagged a first-ball duck as he followed Kuldeep back to the pavilion. He was taken for three fours and two sixes in his three overs and dropped a catch in the 11th over.

