India Player Ratings from 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh as Men in Blue lose last-ball thriller to concede another series

Team India lost a last-ball thriller by five runs to Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7.

After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah stitched together a mammoth partnership following a top-order collapse. Chasing 272, India lost a few early wickets, after which Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Rohit Sharma gave them hope. However, the Men in Blue fell narrowly short in the final over.

Here are India's player ratings from the second ODI versus Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN 2022: Heroic Rohit effort goes in vain as Team India lose ODI series

Rohit Sharma: 8.5/10

India's skipper endured an up-and-down outing in Dhaka. He shelled a chance at second slip and injured himself in the process, walking off the field and playing no further part in the first innings. Rohit came out to bat at No. 9 and did his best, riding his luck during a rapid fifty. Unfortunately, it just wasn't enough.

Shikhar Dhawan: 4/10

Dhawan's poor run in ODIs continued as Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him with a brute of a delivery. It was a slightly unlucky dismissal, but the southpaw needs to get his act together immediately. He plucked two catches in the first innings.

Virat Kohli: 2/10

Opening the batting, Kohli inside-edged a rash pull onto his stumps. The No. 3 batter has a terrible ODI record in 2022 and doesn't inspire any confidence at the crease right now.

Shreyas Iyer: 8.5/10

Shreyas turned in yet another plucky innings after coming in to bat in a tricky situation. His game awareness and prowess against spin were on full display in Dhaka. While he was dismissed just when India seemed to be regaining control of the chase, he has become one of the side's most important ODI batters.

KL Rahul: 3/10

Barring his stunning catch to dismiss Mahmudullah, Rahul had a tough game. He lost the plot at the death with his captaincy as India's bowling plans were virtually non-existent and then labored to 14 off 28 in the chase. The stand-in skipper completely missed a risky paddle to be trapped in front.

Axar Patel: 8/10

Axar was introduced into the attack very late, although he did manage to send down seven overs due to Chahar's injury. He wasn't as penetrative as the other spinners, conceding 40 runs. The all-rounder made a mark with the bat, though, as he recorded his second ODI fifty and took on the spinners in an excellent partnership with Shreyas.

Washington Sundar: 8/10

Sundar was arguably the pick of the Indian bowlers, with his three-wicket haul breaking the back of the Bangladesh middle order. He earned a promotion to No. 4 owing to Rohit's injury but fell victim to a soft dismissal at the end of the first powerplay. Nevertheless, it was a promising showing from the young all-rounder.

Shardul Thakur: 6/10

Thakur bowled a tight spell until his last few overs, where the Bangladesh batters were able to take him for some runs. He couldn't contribute with the bat, finding no momentum in his 23-ball innings.

Deepak Chahar: 3/10

Chahar bowled only three overs before a hamstring niggle, yet another muscle injury, sidelined him for the rest of Bangladesh's innings. He tried to throw his bat around but managed only 11 off 18 before being dismissed by Ebadot.

Mohammed Siraj: 5.5/10

Siraj was India's most expensive bowler, conceding 73 runs in 10 overs. That doesn't reflect how well he bowled, though, as he dismissed the Tigers' openers and was threatening throughout his spell. The less said about his batting, the better.

Umran Malik: 8/10

Malik was a breath of fresh air in the Indian bowling attack as he harried the Bangladesh batters with his raw pace and showed improved consistency. His two wickets were enthralling to watch, although he copped a bit of stick in his two overs at the death.

