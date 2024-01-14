India Player Ratings from 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan as explosive Jaiswal & Dube secure series

Team India secured the three-match series against Afghanistan as they clinched the second T20I by six wickets in Indore on Sunday, January 14.

After winning the toss, the hosts decided to field first. Despite a spirited effort from Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan managed a below-par 172 in their 20 overs on a batting beauty at the Holkar Stadium. India were never going to be bothered in the chase as they got over the line with 26 balls to spare.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second T20I against Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG 2023: Arshdeep takes 3, Jaiswal and Dube hit 50s

Rohit Sharma bagged his second duck of the series

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 9/10

Jaiswal was intent personified at the top of the order as his range of strokeplay came through against both pace and spin. The left-hander, who made a match-winning half-century, needs to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma: 1/10

Rohit's series went from bad to worse, and this time he didn't have a partner to blame. Why did he premeditate a hoick across the line off his first ball?

Virat Kohli: 7/10

Kohli clearly came out with the mindset to play his shots. He struck a few delightful blows in his meaningful cameo, which gave India the ascendancy in the powerplay.

Shivam Dube: 9/10

Dube came up with yet another splendid display. While the over he bowled at the death was far from impressive, he picked up a wicket with a well-disguised slower one and played another masterful innings. The all-rounder is making a late run for a T20 World Cup spot.

Jitesh Sharma: 1/10

It was a forgettable outing for Jitesh, who dropped a catch and bagged a duck. That's just how he plays, but he could've been more cautious with only a few runs to get.

Rinku Singh: 7/10

Rinku came in and was there when the winning runs were hit. He took a catch.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Axar was arguably the pick of the Indian bowlers once again. On a batting paradise, he conceded just 17 runs in his four overs and picked up two wickets. The left-arm spinner's bowling form is close to its best right now.

Washington Sundar: 5/10

Sundar had another uneventful outing with the ball, conceding 23 runs in three wicketless overs.

Arshdeep Singh: 8/10

Arshdeep enjoyed a positive outing in Indore. He bowled just one over in the powerplay and came into his own as the innings wore on to end up with three wickets, including some smart thinking at the death.

Ravi Bishnoi: 6/10

Two of Bishnoi's four overs were taken for plenty of runs as he leaked three fours and three sixes in his spell. He did manage to pick up two wickets and wasn't as inaccurate as he was in the first T20I, but it wasn't an entirely convincing display.

Mukesh Kumar: 3/10

Mukesh bowled just two overs that went for 21 runs. What he's doing in the T20I side is something only the selectors and the team management can answer.

