India Player Ratings from 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh as stunning Kishan double hundred leads Men in Blue to consolation win

A stunning double hundred from opener Ishan Kishan helped Team India beat Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third and final ODI in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. Unfortunately, though, the Men in Blue conceded the series due to losses in the first two matches.

On the back of Kishan's stupendous effort and Virat Kohli's first ODI ton since August 2019, India posted a mammoth 409 on the board. The hosts played positively but managed only 182, with only two batters scoring more than 25 runs.

Here are India's player ratings from the third ODI versus Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN 2022: Kishan grabs his opportunity with both hands as Team India finish on a high

Ishan Kishan: 10/10

Kishan was in his element in Chattogram. He broke a plethora of records during his stunning effort and carted the Bangladesh bowlers to all parts of the ground. A truly stupendous knock. To top it all off, he was also active on the field in the second innings.

Shikhar Dhawan: 1/10

Dhawan's miserable series came to a disappointing end as he was trapped in front for just 3 on a batting beauty. We may have seen the last of the southpaw in international cricket.

Virat Kohli: 8.5/10

Kohli utilized an early life to finally improve his dismal ODI record in 2022. He notched up his first ton in the format since August 2019, playing a series of delectable strokes along the way. The batter wasn't at his best, but it was an encouraging knock.

Shreyas Iyer: 2/10

Shreyas suffered a rare failure in ODIs. Trying to up the ante, he failed to get under a full delivery and spooned a catch to cover. During his short stay, the No. 4 batter seemed uncomfortable against hard lengths.

KL Rahul: 3/10

Rahul was cleaned up by a yorker-length ball in the 41st over. India would've loved for him to make the most of the last 10 overs.

Axar Patel: 7.5/10

Axar had a good outing. He hung around for a few overs with Washington Sundar and scored 20 runs before losing his stumps with around three overs to go. The left-arm spinner then picked up two top-order wickets in five overs to derail Bangladesh's chase.

Washington Sundar: 8/10

Sundar made another important batting contribution, with his 27-ball 37 taking India past the 400-run mark. He bowled only one over, dismissing Mahmudullah.

Shardul Thakur: 7/10

Thakur's batting has been a shade underwhelming of late, but he had a decent series with the ball in hand. He capped it off with three wickets that dismantled the Tigers' lower-middle order.

Kuldeep Yadav: 6.5/10

A late addition to India's squad for the third ODI, Kuldeep bowled well on the whole. He had only one wicket to show for, that of Shakib Al Hasan, and conceded 53 runs, but the spinner constantly threatened to provide breakthroughs.

Mohammed Siraj: 6.5/10

Siraj had an understated outing, bowling five overs. He once again scalped the important wicket of Bangladesh skipper Litton Das and snaffled two catches.

Umran Malik: 6.5/10

Malik's raw pace produced two wickets, although he should've wrapped the innings up earlier. He will only get better with time.

