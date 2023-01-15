India Player Ratings from 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka as Virat Kohli epic leads Men in Blue to comprehensive whitewash

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 as Team India hammered Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third ODI on Sunday, January 15 to seal a comprehensive whitewash in the series.

Kohli had support from fellow centurion Shubman Gill in the first innings before Mohammed Siraj breathed fire to reduce Sri Lanka to rubble. The visitors managed only 73 in their chase of 391, lasting just 22 overs in what was an embarrassing batting display.

Here are India's player ratings from their win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI.

IND vs SL 2022: Kohli, Gill centuries power Team India to 390/5

BCCI @BCCI as he creamed * and was our top performer from the first innings of the third



A summary of his stunning batting display #TeamIndia Virat Kohli was utterly gloriousas he creamed* and was our top performer from the first innings of the third #INDvSL ODIA summary of his stunning batting display Virat Kohli was utterly glorious 🙌 🙌 as he creamed 1⃣6⃣6⃣* and was our top performer from the first innings of the third #INDvSL ODI 👏 👏A summary of his stunning batting display 🔽 #TeamIndia https://t.co/SWrC5Oanhg

Rohit Sharma: 6.5/10

Rohit looked in supreme touch during his 49-ball stay at the crease but somehow managed to find deep square leg to perfection off Chamika Karunaratne. The Indian skipper is slowly finding his touch, but big scores continue to elude him.

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Gill essayed a confident innings, notching up his second ODI ton at a rapid pace. The opener hit most of his boundaries along the ground and wrapped up a promising series with a superbly controlled knock. He was slightly unlucky to be bowled by Kasun Rajitha at a time when he had to go for it.

Virat Kohli: 10/10

Kohli was the star of the show in Trivandrum as he smacked his 46th ODI century. The No. 3 batter was in total control throughout the innings and stepped on the pedal effortlessly to convert his landmark into a massive score. Is the king well and truly back?

Shreyas Iyer: 6/10

Shreyas struggled for timing in the middle, taking 32 balls for his 38. On a surface where Gill and Kohli looked at ease, his approach was comparatively labored. The 28-year-old even bowled an over - should India utilize his bowling more?

Suryakumar Yadav: 4/10

SKY didn't have much time to make an impact, and he didn't. Batting at No. 6 instead of the rested Hardik Pandya, he rode his luck before finding a fielder in the deep.

KL Rahul: 5/10

Rahul creamed a boundary through cover but fell soon after for just seven runs. India would've loved for him to sign off on a high, with him set to miss the upcoming New Zealand white-ball assignment.

Axar Patel: 5.5/10

Axar had two balls to face and wasn't needed with the ball. He took a catch, though.

Mohammad Shami: 7/10

Shami showed improved control and rhythm in the third ODI. There's no doubt that he needs more match practice, but he returned the wickets of Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage in unassuming fashion.

Washington Sundar: 5/10

Sundar neither batted nor bowled in his first appearance of the series. He receives a standard rating.

Mohammed Siraj: 9.5/10

Siraj was once again the wrecker-in-chief with the new ball. He got movement in both directions and claimed four Sri Lankan wickets, continuing his excellent form in the format.

Kuldeep Yadav: 8/10

Kuldeep chipped in with a couple of wickets, including a beauty to dismiss Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka. The wrist-spinner needs to be part of India's first-choice ODI XI going forward.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Is Virat Kohli India's greatest-ever ODI batter? Yes No 0 votes