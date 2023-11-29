India Player Ratings from 3rd T20I vs Australia as Maxwell trumps Gaikwad in high-scoring thriller

Team India suffered their first loss of the ongoing five-match series against Australia as they went down by five wickets in the third T20I in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

After being asked to bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad blasted a century to take the Men in Blue to an above-par total. Although India seemed to be ahead of the game during major parts of the chase, yet another heroic effort from Glenn Maxwell took the Kangaroos over the line.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the third T20I against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2023: Gaikwad blasts ton before Prasidh crumbles under pressure

Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to find the right balance at the top

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 9.5/10

It was a sensational effort from Gaikwad, who started cautiously due to the fall of two early wickets before upping the ante. He played shots all around the ground against both spin and pace to stamp his authority on the international stage for probably the first time.

The 26-year-old will want to keep this run going and perhaps show a bit more intent early on.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 2/10

Jaiswal should've been more cautious against Jason Behrendorff, who has been Australia's best bowler in both games he has played. The young opener attempted an ugly slog to be dismissed for single digits for the first time in the series.

Ishan Kishan: 1/10

Kishan lasted five balls and bagged a duck, slapping a loose delivery straight into the hands of cover. His wicket-keeping, particularly in the final overs of India's innings, was poor.

Suryakumar Yadav: 7/10

Suryakumar made India's second-highest score in the first innings. Although he scored just one run off his first nine balls, the dynamic batter accelerated rapidly and reached a strike rate above 135 courtesy of some sumptuous shots. His captaincy, however, was disappointing.

Tilak Varma: 6/10

Tilak tried to heave the ball all over the park and lost his shape in the process. He made an unbeaten 31 off 24, which was suboptimal given the conditions and the match situation.

Rinku Singh: 5/10

Rinku had a quiet day in the office as he didn't need to bat. He receives a standard rating.

Axar Patel: 6/10

Axar bowled a good first three overs, keeping things tight and also dismissing Marcus Stoinis. His last over, which was inexplicably delayed by SKY, was plundered for runs to ruin his figures.

Ravi Bishnoi: 8.5/10

Bishnoi was once again the pick of Indian bowlers. He bamboozled Josh Inglis with a beauty before returning to pick up another wicket, the dangerous Tim David. The leg-spinner also had India's best economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh: 4/10

Arshdeep's bowling seems to have absolutely no venom, and his over-reliance on yorkers has cost him dearly lately. He was taken for 44 runs in his four overs, although he did manage to prise out Aaron Hardie.

Avesh Khan: 6.5/10

Replacing Mukesh in the XI, Avesh was perhaps the best Indian fast bowler on display in the third T20I. His pace seemed to be up, and he also dished out some nice slower balls. The quick's four overs went for 37 runs as he sent back the aggressive Travis Head.

Prasidh Krishna: 0/10

Prasidh recorded the worst-ever figures by an Indian bowler in T20Is. And the way he bowled, it could've been even worse. The tall pacer was very lucky to get away with a terrible third over as he sprayed the ball all over the place and bowled exactly opposite deliveries to the way his field was set.

