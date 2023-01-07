India Player Ratings from 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka as yet another Suryakumar special seals series triumph

Team India hammered Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20I at Rajkot on Saturday, January 7 to seal yet another bilateral series triumph.

Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show for the Men in Blue as he notched up a fantastic century alongside contributions from Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi. Five India bowlers were amongst the wickets as Sri Lanka managed only 137 all-out in response to the hosts' massive 228/5.

Here are India's player ratings from their win over Sri Lanka in the third T20I.

IND vs SL 2022: Axar Patel adjudged PoS as SKY smacks third T20I ton

BCCI @BCCI



A third T20I in just 43 innings.



Take a bow, Surya!



#INDvSL @mastercardindia CENTURY for @surya_14kumar A third T20Iin just 43 innings.Take a bow, Surya! CENTURY for @surya_14kumar A third T20I 💯 in just 43 innings.Take a bow, Surya!#INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/HZ95mxC3B4

Ishan Kishan: 2/10

Kishan's disappointing series came to an end with a disappointing dismissal. He fished at one outside off and nicked off to slip, squandering a golden opportunity to lay claim to an opening spot in T20Is.

Shubman Gill: 7/10

Gill started horribly slowly, not scoring off his first nine deliveries. He eventually ended up on 46 off 36, a knock that included two fours and three sixes. The batter has a long way to go before he can be considered a reliable T20 opener, but he would've been happy to make the first contribution of his T20I career.

Suryakumar Yadav: 10/10

The scoops, flicks and lofted drives were all there as Suryakumar extended his ridiculous T20I record. There are no words to describe his genius.

Rahul Tripathi: 8/10

Tripathi's 35 off 16 was hugely important to India's total as he made the most of the powerplay despite the loss of Kishan's wicket early on. His intent and shot-making seem tailormade for the Men in Blue to benefit from.

Hardik Pandya: 6/10

Hardik couldn't finish things off as he holed out for just four runs, and his first two overs were expensive as well. He came back into the game, though, scalping two wickets in his remaining two overs. India's skipper ensured his team ended the series on a high.

Deepak Hooda: 5/10

Hooda, batting at No. 6, lasted only two balls. He struck his first for a boundary before finding a fielder in the deep. The batter needs to be used higher up the order.

Axar Patel: 8.5/10

Axar wrapped up a productive series with his third important batting contribution on the trot. He also chipped in with a wicket in the powerplay, denting Sri Lanka's chase early. The all-rounder's development was there for all to see.

Arshdeep Singh: 7.5/10

Arshdeep was still far from his best as his control and execution were off at times, but he ended up with three wickets. He bounced out Pathum Nissanka before returning to prise out two more Sri Lankan batters at the death. The youngster was surprisingly effective on the field as well.

Umran Malik: 7/10

Malik was a breath of fresh air once again. He got the better of Wanindu Hasaranga for the second game running before castling Maheesh Theekshana. The pacer was splendid in the series for India, although his economy rate might not reflect the same.

Shivam Mavi: 7/10

Mavi bowled only one over, which went for six runs. He took a superb running catch to dismiss Charith Asalanka.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 6.5/10

Chahal turned in a slightly improved performance, although his economy rate was 10. He sent back Asalanka rather fortuitously before outsmarting Dhananjaya de Silva. The leg-spinner is trying to be quicker through the air, but he doesn't inspire confidence right now.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : Should Rahul Tripathi be part of India's first-choice T20I squad? Yes No 0 votes