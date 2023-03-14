India Player Ratings from 4th Test vs Australia as stellar Virat Kohli ton leads hosts to Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph

Team India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad ended in a tame draw.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors amassed 480 in the first innings to put pressure on Rohit Sharma and Co. However, the hosts held their nerve to put up 571 before Australia coasted to 175/2 on the final day.

The captains shook hands in the final session, with the series ending 2-1 in favor of India.

Here are the player ratings for the home side from the fourth Test against Australia.

India v Australia - 4th Test: Day 5

Rohit Sharma: 4.5/10

Rohit will be disappointed to miss out on a batting beauty in Ahmedabad. He made 35 before spooning a catch to cover off Matthew Kuhnemann. The Indian skipper was also arguably out-captained by his opposition counterpart, but ended up with another series triumph to his name.

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Gill bounced back from his disappointing showing in the Indore Test with a stunning century. The young opener hit 12 fours and one six in his measured knock, which proved to be a major stabilizing factor for the hosts after a poor first innings with the ball.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 6/10

Pujara's gritty 42 was important to India's cause as he put together a calm partnership with Gill. He missed a rather innocuous delivery to be dismissed, though.

Virat Kohli: 9.5/10

Kohli was the star of the show for Team India in the fourth and final Test. The former skipper looked nervy at the very start of his innings but converted it into a chanceless daddy hundred. He made a supremely assured and patient 186 before the match situation forced him to try and clear the boundary.

Shreyas Iyer: 5/10

Shreyas endured a tough outing in Ahmedabad as a persistent back injury prevented him from batting in the side's only innings of the match. He receives a standard rating.

KS Bharat: 6/10

Bharat's 44 featured two fours and three sixes as he counterattacked whenever he was presented with an opportunity. The keeper has blown hot and cold behind the stumps, and his glovework in Ahmedabad wasn't at its best.

Ravindra Jadeja: 3/10

After receiving the Player of the Match award in each of the first two Tests, Jadeja's performances tapered off towards the end of the series. In the final encounter, he made only 28 and picked up just one wicket. However, the left-arm spinner was adjudged the joint Player of the Series.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 9/10

Ashwin bowled a marathon spell in the first innings that was truly special. He conceded only 91 runs in almost 50 overs as the Australian batters were kept on a tight leash. The off-spinner registered six scalps with practically no help on offer and finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Axar Patel: 8/10

Where would Team India be without Axar Patel in the series? The southpaw made another important batting contribution, making 79 while the hosts were a batter short to keep the Aussies at bay. He was undoubtedly one of his side's stars with the bat, although his bowling wasn't at its very best.

Umesh Yadav: 2/10

Umesh was one of India's best players in the third Test but disappointed in Ahmedabad. He leaked 105 runs in the 25 overs he bowled in the first innings and never looked like picking up a wicket. The fast bowler looked rather jaded as his pace dwindled rapidly.

Mohammad Shami: 5/10

Shami picked up two key wickets in the first innings, but he too found it difficult to keep a check on the run-scoring.

