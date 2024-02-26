India Player Ratings from 4th Test vs England as Jurel & Gill hold their nerve on tense Day 4 to secure series win

Team India secured a memorable series triumph over England as they clinched the fourth Test by five wickets at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Monday, February 26.

Needing 152 runs to win on the final day with 10 wickets in hand, the hosts started well before a flurry of wickets threatened to push the series into a decider. But a spirited and calm partnership between Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel ensured that they got over the line comfortably and sealed the rubber with one game to spare.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the fourth Test against England.

IND vs ENG 2024: Jurel, Kuldeep star in memorable win

Kuldeep Yadav looks on: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One

Rohit Sharma: 7/10

Rohit couldn't deliver in the first innings as James Anderson dismissed him once again, but he made an important contribution in the second essay. The Indian skipper's fifty set the tone for a tense chase as he oversaw a commendable series win.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 9/10

Jaiswal didn't bat as long as he'd have liked on Day 4, but the young opener continued his prolific run. His 73 helped India through a rough batting display, and he also made a valuable contribution in the chase. He's having a breakout series against England.

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Gill was dismissed in soft fashion for 38 by Shoaib Bashir in the first innings. With India needing him to step up, the 24-year-old was excellent on Day 4 as he essayed an almost chanceless knock to take them over the line. His fourth-innings numbers already look incredible.

Dhruv Jurel: 9.5/10

Playing just his second Test, Jurel was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Match. He had scores of 90 and 39* in the two innings, bailing India out of trouble on both occasions with his calmness and technical solidity. The wicket-keeper was also decent behind the stumps.

Sarfaraz Khan: 3/10

Sarfaraz had a tough outing with the bat in Ranchi as he fell to spin cheaply in both innings. He was good on the field, throwing himself about and taking a couple of sharp catches.

Rajat Patidar: 2/10

Patidar's series went from bad to worse in the fourth Test as he failed to make a substantial contribution in both innings. The middle-order batter seems horribly devoid of confidence, and it's tough to see him retain his place in the side for the fifth and final Test.

Kuldeep Yadav: 9/10

Kuldeep was one of the stars of the show in Ranchi. His plucky knock in the first innings took India to a decent total, while his four-wicket haul on Day 3 ensured that the hosts didn't have an insurmountable total to chase down. The left-arm wrist-spinner bowled well on Day 1 as well and is fast becoming one of the side's biggest match-winners across formats.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 8/10

Ashwin wasn't at his best in the first innings and managed only one wicket. In the second essay, with India needing him to fire, he took the new ball and bowled an excellent spell that fetched five wickets. Even in a series where he has been a touch off-color, the off-spinner has managed to chip in with both bat and ball.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6/10

Jadeja led the bowling effort in the first innings with four wickets. However, his batting over the course of the Test and his bowling in the second innings left a lot to be desired. The all-rounder had a rare middling home outing.

Akash Deep: 7/10

Picked ahead of Mukesh Kumar, Deep's three-fer on the opening morning greatly helped India. The debutant didn't have much to do over the remainder of the Test, but he did his bit.

Mohammed Siraj: 5/10

Siraj was woefully expensive on Day 1, but he was better once the ball started to reverse. He finished with two wickets in the match and wasn't in the thick of things in the second innings.

