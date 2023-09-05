India Player Ratings from Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Nepal as Rohit Sharma and Co. cruise into Super 4 despite shoddy fielding display

Team India secured their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four with a convincing 10-wicket win over Nepal in Pallekele on Monday, September 4.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Men in Blue were shoddy on the field as they shelled three chances in the first five overs. Nepal put up a spirited display to make 230, but Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made light work of the chase.

Here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal.

Asia Cup 2023: Jadeja takes 3 for Bumrah-less India

Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Nepal middle order

Rohit Sharma: 9.5/10

Rohit took an excellent catch at slip and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his aggressive fifty. The Indian skipper's encouraging performance with the bat was an excellent sign for the side.

Shubman Gill: 8/10

Gill was severe on anything in his arc and turned the strike over well otherwise. The opener notched up an unbeaten fifty to assuage some of the doubts regarding his recent indifferent form.

Virat Kohli: 5/10

Kohli shelled a sitter before plucking another one out of thin air. He wasn't needed with the bat.

Shreyas Iyer: 4/10

Like Kohli, Shreyas grassed a straightforward chance and wasn't required to bat.

Ishan Kishan: 6/10

Kishan had a mixed day behind the stumps, dropping a sitter down the leg-side and later coming up with some meaningful grabs. His catch to dismiss Sompal Kami was stunning.

Hardik Pandya: 8/10

Hardik was excellent with the ball, scalping one wicket in eight overs while sending down three maidens. He constantly asked questions of the Nepal batters.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9/10

Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning three wickets despite the conditions not being overly helpful. He conceded only one boundary in the 10 overs he bowled.

Shardul Thakur: 6/10

Thakur provided India's first breakthrough by dismissing Kushal Bhurtel. His four overs went for 26 runs as he bowled a few looseners.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7/10

Kuldeep was economical, conceding just 34 in his 10 overs and bowling two maidens. The Nepal batters decided not to take any risks against the left-arm wrist-spinner.

Mohammed Siraj: 3/10

Siraj had a rare off-day in the ODI format. Although he picked up three wickets, his lines and lengths were rather wayward as he leaked 61 runs in 9.2 overs to be India's most expensive bowler.

Mohammed Shami: 6.5/10

Replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI, Shami was decent if unspectacular. He provided one breakthrough and had the best economy rate among the four fast bowlers.

