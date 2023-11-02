India Player Ratings from World Cup 2023 clash vs Sri Lanka as Men in Blue officially seal semifinal spot with thumping win

Team India thrashed Sri Lanka by a whopping 302 runs in their 2023 World Cup encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

After being asked to bat, three Indian batters hit fifties to power the side to an imposing 357. The Lankans were never in the hunt in the chase as the home side's bowlers wreaked havoc under the lights. With the win, the Men in Blue officially sealed their spot in the semifinals of the competition.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from Match 33 of the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka.

World Cup 2023: Kohli, Shreyas and Gill hit fifties, Shami takes 5 for Team India

A century eluded Virat Kohli, but he essayed a superb knock

Rohit Sharma: 4/10

Rohit got a peach from Dilshan Madushanka off his second ball to be dismissed for a single-digit score. You can't really blame him for being beaten in the manner that he was.

Shubman Gill: 8/10

Gill had a couple of nervy moments at the start of his innings but he came into his own once the ball stopped nipping around. The opener notched up a half-century and will be kicking himself for not converting it into a bigger score. He took a good catch in the slips.

Virat Kohli: 8/10

Kohli, too, had a couple of close shaves in the powerplay, with the Sri Lankan bowlers hitting the right areas. Like Gill, though, he came into his own as the innings wore on and made a valuable fifty. The 49th ton didn't come in Mumbai as Madushanka deceived him with an off-cutter after a series of dots.

KL Rahul: 7/10

Rahul had a set platform by the time he came to the crease. He hit a couple of boundaries but couldn't convert his start. The wicket-keeper's glovework was exceptional, as were his inputs for the DRS.

Shreyas Iyer: 9/10

Shreyas broke an indifferent run of form with a sensational half-century that featured six sixes. He was brutal on both pace and spin, striking some huge blows in a much-needed knock. He also grabbed a couple of good catches.

Suryakumar Yadav: 3/10

Suryakumar was one of the only Indian batters who couldn't contribute in Mumbai. He gloved a delivery to Kusal Mendis behind the stumps, walking back for just 12 despite having most of the death overs to come.

Ravindra Jadeja: 8/10

Jadeja's 35-run knock was an encouraging sign for India. He also took a catch and final Sri Lanka wicket to fall.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7/10

Kuldeep bowled two overs that went for three runs. He didn't have much to do as the fast bowlers ran riot.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8/10

Bumrah set the tone for his fast-bowling partners to wreak havoc with a beauty to dismiss Pathum Nissanka. The fast bowler's entire skillset was on display, and he was unlucky to get just one wicket.

Mohammed Siraj: 9.5/10

Siraj was at his lethal best in Mumbai as he picked up three wickets with an incredible display of swing bowling. He moved the ball both ways and barely sent down any looseners.

Mohammed Shami: 10/10

Shami keeps going from strength to strength in World Cups. He registered another five-fer, running through the Sri Lankan middle order with startling ease. The fast bowler is in imperious form right now.

