India's playing 11 from historic Test win at Lord's in 2014 - where are they now? 

India will face England at the hallowed Lord's Cricket Stadium in London starting Thursday, 10 July in the third Test of the five-match series. Both teams have won one Test each as a result of which the series is tied 1-1 heading into Lord's.

Looking at Team India's Test record at the iconic venue, they have played 19 matches, winning three and losing 12, while four matches have ended in a draw. The visitors' maiden Test triumph at the venue was registered in 1986 under Kapil Dev's leadership.

Following the 1986 victory, it took another 28 years before India registered a Test win at Lord's. Under MS Dhoni's leadership, India registered a historic 95-run triumph during the 2014 tour. As India prepare for their latest battle at Lord's, we look at where members of India's playing XI from the 2014 Test are now.

Top order: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings in the 2014 Lord's Test. While Dhawan registered scores of 7 & 31, Vijay contributed a vital 95 in the second innings. Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket in August 2024. He recently released his biography titled 'The One'. As for Vijay, he retired from international cricket in January 2023.

Batting at his customary No. 3 position, Cheteshwar Pujara registered scores of 28 & 43 in the 2014 Lord's Test. Following a poor run, he was dropped from the team after the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. While Pujara hasn't announced his retirement, an India comeback seems unlikely. He is one of the experts for the ongoing Test series in England.

Middle order & All-rounders: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Stuart Binny

Virat Kohli registered disappointing scores of 25 & 0 in the 2014 Test at Lord's. He had a horror tour of England, but recovered from it to become a fine Test player. Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May this year, just ahead of India's tour of England. He had retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup and will now be seen in India colors in only the ODI format.

Ajinkya Rahane scored a brilliant 103 on the opening day of the 2014 Lord's Test. His 154-ball knock featured 15 fours and a six. Having been dropped from the Test team owing to poor form, he was recalled for the 2023 WTC final. He contributed 89 & 46, but lost his place again after the 2023 tour of West Indies. Rahane is currently sharing his views as an expert on social media.

MS Dhoni was the captain and wicketkeeper of the Indian team in the 2014 Lord's Test. He failed with the bat, registering scores of 1 & 19. Having retired from international cricket in August 2020, he continues to represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. He took over as captain from Ruturaj Gaikwad during the 2025 season after the former got injured.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja contributed a signficant 68 in the second innings of the 2014 Lord's Test against England. He is the senior-most member of the Indian team which is currently in England. Jadeja contributed crucial half-centuries in India's historic triumph at Edgbaston in the second Test.

Stuart Binny had a forgettable outing at Lord's in 2014. He registered scores of 9 & 0 and did not pick up a wicket with his medium pace. Binny announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in August 2021.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a pivotal role in India's triumph against England at Lord's in 2014. He registered figures of 6-82 in the first innings. Bhuvneshwar also made crucial contributions with the willow, scoring 36 & 52. He last represented India in November 2022. Bhuvneshwar played a key role in RCB's IPL 2025 triumph, claiming 17 wickets in 14 matches.

Mohammad Shami managed only two wickets in the 2014 Lord's Test. He was not picked for the ongoing Test series against England due to fitness issues and also missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia before that. Shami was part of the Indian team that won the 2025 Champions Trophy. He hasn't played a Test match since the 2023 WTC final.

Ishant Sharma was the Player of the Match in the 2014 Lord's Test. After England were set a target of 319 runs, Ishant claimed 7-74 to bowl the visitors to a historic triumph. The 36-year-old last represented India in a Test match in November 2021. Ishant represented Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025.

