India Predicted Playing 11 vs Bangladesh for Match 17 of 2023 World Cup

Only two teams are still unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup, and India are one of them. The Men in Blue will put their spotless record on the line on Thursday, October 19, in Pune, when they take on Bangladesh.

India are close to the top of the points table, having gone past Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan with significant ease. They might consider bringing in an additional spinner if the conditions demand it but are expected to field an otherwise unchanged side.

India's squad for the 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for Match 17 of the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma has torn oppositions apart in the powerplay.

Rohit Sharma has been sensational since his duck in the opening game against Australia. With a hundred and a half-century in his last two matches, the Indian skipper has given his side explosive starts in the powerplay and will look to do the same against Bangladesh.

Shubman Gill, who made his tournament bow against Pakistan and looked good without converting his start, will have had ample time to completely recover from dengue. We could see the young opener make his first meaningful contribution in the World Cup.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

Virat Kohli has an excellent record in Pune.

Virat Kohli has enjoyed a prolific start to the ongoing World Cup and also has an excellent record in Pune. The No. 3 batter could have his eyes set on a big score.

Shreyas Iyer got some runs under his belt in the previous game as he notched up his maiden World Cup half-century. He will want to keep the momentum going, especially if India need some quick runs in the middle overs.

KL Rahul has been consistency personified at No. 5 in ODIs. The wicketkeeper-batter forms an integral part of India's side and has been in world-beating form lately.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

India will still be sweating over Ravindra Jadeja's batting form.

India's all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, haven't had much to do in the batting department. With the ball, however, they have played important roles for the side. The same could be the case in Pune, although the latter would love to get some batting time and runs under his belt.

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah has been virtually unplayable so far

There is a chance for India to play Ravichandran Ashwin as a third spinner, but records at the venue dictate that fast bowlers generally enjoy more purchase and results. So India could stick to just two spinners, although an off-spinner could be useful against Bangladesh's southpaw-heavy lineup.

Shardul Thakur hasn't had much to do in the last two games, but he could retain his spot in the side. He will be partnered by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the pace department, while Kuldeep Yadav will be the wrist-spinner operating through the middle overs.

