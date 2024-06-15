India Predicted Playing 11 vs Canada for Match 33 of 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India will face off against Canada in Match 33 of the 2024 T20 World Cup at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday, June 15. It must be said, however, that the weather forecast for this clash doesn't look too promising.

The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super Eight stage and might have an eye on trying out a couple of new players against Canada. Resting key names, along with preparing for the conditions in the West Indies, will be high on their agenda.

India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for Match 33 of the 2024 T20 World Cup against Canada.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma played an important knock against Ireland after being dropped early on, but he has failed in the subsequent two matches. He has a decent record in Florida and will want to get back among the runs before the Super Eights.

Rohit isn't the only Indian opener in need of runs. Virat Kohli has just five to his name after three matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with swing and high attacking intent bringing about his downfall. The Men in Blue won't be too concerned about Kohli's form, but the former skipper will need to come good at the earliest.

Yashasvi Jaiswal remains a tempting option, but India might not want to switch up their opening combination.

Middle Order: Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

India's middle order is expected to wear a similar look.

Shivam Dube was perhaps the only man whose place in the side was under serious threat. He essayed an important knock against the USA, although he started off in terrible fashion. The southpaw could be important in West Indian conditions and is likely to be persisted with.

Sanju Samson could struggle to get a look-in once again, with Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya taking up the other spots in the top six.

Ravindra Jadeja hasn't had much to do in the T20 World Cup so far, but a player as senior as him is unlikely to be dropped.

Lower Order: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Will India consider resting Jasprit Bumrah for this encounter? It's a possibility. With Kuldeep Yadav likely to have a role to play in the Super Eight stage, Rohit and Co. might want to replace Bumrah with the wrist-spinner and have Mohammed Siraj vs Arshdeep Singh in a straight shoot-out.

