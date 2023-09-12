India Predicted Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka for Super Fours Match 4 of Asia Cup 2023

Team India will take to the field for the third successive day when they play against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

The Men in Blue are on the back of a thumping 228-run win against Pakistan in their first game of the round, with the reserve day helping force a result. What it did, however, was increase the Indian players' workload, something that needs to be handled extremely carefully in the lead-up to the World Cup 2023.

The team management will, no doubt, consider a couple of changes to keep their players, some of whom have recently returned from injury, fresh.

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul (wk).

Here is India's predicted playing XI for their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been in good form in the last two matches

India's openers have done well in the last two games of the Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have each amassed consecutive half-centuries and seem to be in excellent form right now. They will be expected to continue in the same vein on Tuesday since neither player is likely to be rested.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ishan Kishan (wk)

Virat Kohli hammered his 47th ODI ton against Pakistan yesterday

Virat Kohli scored an energy-sapping century against Pakistan, running hard between the wickets throughout his innings. However, the ace batter didn't bat against Nepal and is one of the fittest players going around, so he could be retained in the playing XI.

Ishan Kishan hasn't been required to bat in the last two matches, so the keeper-batter might be the only middle-order batter who isn't at risk of being replaced. He could don the gloves in order to give KL Rahul less responsibilities.

Speaking of Rahul, he returned from a long injury layoff and not only smashed a hundred but also kept wickets for most of India's bowling innings. The team management clearly have faith in his fitness and could trust their key man to be part of the XI against Sri Lanka, even if he doesn't keep.

Shreyas Iyer missed the Pakistan clash with a back spasm and now finds himself in a position where he could be dropped from the first-choice side. It remains to be seen if he has recovered by now, and if he has, India might be tempted to give him some time in the middle by replacing either Kohli or Rahul.

There has been no official news on the same, but the more likely scenario is him staying on the sidelines. He could be accompanied by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, who haven't featured in the Asia Cup so far.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur

Could Hardik Pandya take a breather against Sri Lanka?

India's all-rounders haven't had too much heavy lifting to do in the Asia Cup 2023. All three of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur haven't batted in the last two matches, and their bowling workload has been reasonable. Although names like Axar Patel are available on the bench, the Men in Blue might stick to their preferred combination.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been incredible in the middle overs

Jasprit Bumrah needs to be treated with utmost caution, and playing him against Sri Lanka might be a risk the team shouldn't take. The fast bowler could be rested for the encounter, with Mohammed Shami presumably taking his place.

Mohammed Siraj, who has taken the new ball in all of India's matches at the Asia Cup so far, is another contender to be given a breather. If Rohit and Co. are willing to make multiple changes to their fast-bowling lineup, Prasidh Krishna could also be given a chance alongside Shami. Siraj, though, is more likely to be rested for the final Super Four game, assuming India don't lose to Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up five wickets against Pakistan, is the only wrist-spinner in the squad. He will lead the spin attack once again.

