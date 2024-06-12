India Predicted Playing 11 vs USA for Match 25 of 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India will lock horns with the United States of America in Match 25 of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12. Rohit Sharma and Co. will qualify for the Super Eight stage if they secure the two points in this clash.

India have made a promising start to the T20 World Cup. Despite encountering difficult conditions in New York, the Men in Blue have racked up two wins, with their latest triumph over Pakistan being an excellent come-from-behind display.

Their team combination has been discussed widely over the last week or so. While India might consider making a change or two, they could ideally want to secure qualification before disturbing the stability of the side.

Trending

India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for Match 25 of the 2024 T20 World Cup against the USA.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have opened the batting for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Despite the prospect of Yashasvi Jaiswal fronting up and preventing one of the duo from being exposed to early movement, they are likely to continue.

Kohli, who is yet to make a notable score in the tournament, will want to get back among the runs.

Middle Order: Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

India's middle-order has worn a similar look in the two games thus far. Sanju Samson is an option at Shivam Dube's expense, but the Men in Blue look primed to stick with the same combination. Dube could play a crucial role when action shifts to the West Indies, and dropping him now might not be the best idea.

Rishabh Pant has done well at No. 3. Suryakumar Yadav, however, hasn't stamped his authority in trademark fashion. While that hasn't been an issue, with Axar Patel earning a promotion against Pakistan, India will want their batting unit to be firing on all cylinders going forward in the competition.

Lower Order: Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

India v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Could India drop either a spin-bowling all-rounder or a fast bowler to accommodate Kuldeep Yadav? It's possible, but perhaps later in the tournament is the likely time for that change to transpire.

For now, Rohit and Co. are expected to stick with their three-pronged pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, alongside the two spin-bowling all-rounders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback