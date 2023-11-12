India Predicted Playing XI vs Netherlands for Match 45 of 2023 World Cup

Team India's final match of the 2023 World Cup's league stage will see them take on the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

The Men in Blue have finished at the top of the points table and booked a semifinal clash against New Zealand. They've been out of action for a week, ever since their annihilation of South Africa, and might not be too keen on ringing in changes despite the match not having any major implications for them.

India's squad for the 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for Match 45 of the 2023 World Cup against the Netherlands.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma has led India to eight wins out of eight

Rohit Sharma has been one of the standout players of the 2023 World Cup so far. He played a hugely important cameo against South Africa that changed the course of the game and will look to make a substantial contribution ahead of the knockouts.

Shubman Gill has gotten a few starts in the tournament, but he's yet to stamp his authority by crossing the three-figure mark. As we approach the most crucial stage of the competition, we might see the talented opener at his assured best.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli will be eyeing a record 50th ODI century

Virat Kohli is a contender to be rested on Sunday, but will he be okay with missing out on an opportunity to notch up a record-breaking 50th ODI century at his favorite Chinnaswamy Stadium? The superstar batter surprisingly doesn't have a great ODI record at the venue, something he will want to change on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer is one player who has really come into his own as the tournament has worn on. The No. 4 batter has played a couple of authoritative knocks over the last few matches and seems to be hitting his straps at the right time.

KL Rahul, however, hasn't been at his imperious best over the last few games. He has been dismissed in soft fashion a few times and might want to get back among the runs at his home ground.

Suryakumar Yadav played a handy cameo against South Africa, to go with his important knock against England. You never know what to expect from SKY in ODIs, but Bengaluru could be a favorable venue for the dynamic right-hander.

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been sensational with the ball

Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul against South Africa was a deserved return for the way he has bowled throughout the tournament. The all-rounder, who seems to be coming into his own with the bat, will be tested in the bowling department at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah might not need a rest after a week off

India's fast bowlers have gotten a week off and haven't needed to bowl their entire quota very often either. While Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur are on the bench, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are likely to retain their places in the XI.

Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin attack once again, with the left-arm wrist-spinner in good rhythm at the moment.

