India riding high on Ro-Ko wave, but big match temperament will determine destiny in the 2023 World Cup

Team India have been absolutely sensational in the 2023 World Cup so far, winning nine out of nine league-stage matches. The fact that they are the only side to be unbeaten in the tournament so far is a big achievement. What is even more significant is the fact that most of their triumphs have been by comprehensive margins - by seven wickets against Pakistan, 100 runs against England, 302 runs against Sri Lanka, and 243 runs against South Africa to pick out a few.

All that will, however, matter for nothing when India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. All that will matter is how they perform from hereon.

At the post-match press conference following India’s win over the Netherlands in their final league-stage match, fielding coach T. Dilip asserted that the Men in Blue have the momentum going into the knockout clash against the Kiwis.

History is, however, proof that Team India have failed to capitalize on the momentum factor in the previous ICC knockout clashes.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, they won four of their five Super 12 games and topped the points table. However, they came a cropper in the semi-finals, going down to England by 10 wickets.

If we look at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, they again topped the points table, winning seven of their nine games. However, they came second-best in the semi-final again as a shrewd New Zealand eked out an 18-run win in Manchester. Coincidentally, on that occasion as well the Kiwis had sneaked into the semis as the fourth team ahead of Pakistan.

The 2017 Champions Trophy is another curious case. Team India’s dominance was similar to the manner in which they have bulldozed opponents in the ongoing World Cup.

The hosts began their campaign with a 124-run hammering of Pakistan and went on to thump Sri Lanka (seven wickets), South Africa (eight wickets), and Bangladesh by nine wickets in the semi-final. Indian fans wouldn’t like to be reminded of what transpired in the final against Pakistan.

The list will be longer if we analyze India's knockout performances in the other formats of the game. The bottom line is that India have failed to carry the momentum from the league stage into the must-win contests.

It is almost as if a different team takes the field in the knockout games. This is something Team India need to correct to lift the World Cup at home on November 19.

Another big test of Rohit and Kohli’s mental resolve

If we look at the current India squad, it goes without saying that they are the strongest team on paper. The Men in Blue have proved the same with their dominant performances in the 2023 World Cup so far.

But being the strongest side is not enough to win world championships. India would be pretty much aware of that fact by now. It’s the mental aspect of the game that has let them down in crunch matches, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being among the biggest disappointments.

Rohit and Kohli, unarguably two of the biggest superstars of Indian cricket in the present phase, have been superb with their performances in the 2023 World Cup so far.

Then again, it is not surprising for they have been there and done it numerous times in the past. Where they have failed is in standing up and delivering in the do-or-die clashes. Kohli has done it in the T20 World Cup, but he would want to replicate the same in the ODI format as well.

If we look at the duo’s performances in the last two ODI World Cup semi-finals, Rohit has been dismissed for 34 and 1, while Kohli has been out for 1 both times.

It would be unfair to question their massive achievements in world cricket because of a few failures in ICC knockout clashes. Then again, you want to stand up and be counted in these matches that matter the most. At the end of the day, people will remember who won the nation the World Cup and not who was the highest run-getter in the tournament.

The script is set perfectly for Ro-Ko to lift India to World Cup glory at home. Both have complemented each other brilliantly like a fire and ice combo. Unlike 2015 and 2019, they will have full crowd support, which also makes a massive difference.

Expand Tweet

And yes, it’s not just about Rohit and Kohli. Cricket is a team game after all and the others will also need to chip in, as they have done admirably in this World Cup.

It would be fair to say, though, that the seasoned duo of Rohit and Kohli will have to lead the way. If that happens, it will be easier for the rest to follow suit.