India's 11 on Rohit Sharma's debut - where are they now?

Rohit Sharma celebrates his 36th birthday on Sunday, April 30. He is one of the top cricketers in the world right now. Sharma is the skipper of Team India in all three formats of the game. He also owns the record for the most championship wins by a captain in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, having led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to five titles.

Sharma has achieved a lot in his career so far. Shedding some light on his international numbers, the right-handed batter has aggregated 3,379 runs in 49 Tests, 9,825 runs in 243 ODI matches, and 3,853 runs in 140 T20I innings.

Rohit Sharma's international debut for India took place in an ODI against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. In this listicle, we will look at India's playing XI from that match, and where those players are now.

Batters and All-rounders: Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid (c), Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

ODI: Ireland v India (Image: Getty)

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar opened the batting for India in that match. Ganguly scored a match-winning 99-ball 73*, while Tendulkar lost his stumps to Roger Whelan on four.

Gautam Gambhir top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 107-ball 80*. Ganguly and Gambhir's 162-run second-wicket partnership helped India chase a 171-run target and win by nine wickets.

Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma did not get a chance to bat in that match. Dravid captained the Indian team, Sharma was on debut, Karthik kept the wickets, while Singh neither batted nor bowled.

Dravid and Singh have now retired from international cricket. Dravid is the head coach of Team India, while Singh plays in leagues of retired cricketers and is the mentor of the New York Strikers team in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Karthik and Sharma are still active. Karthik is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, while Rohit Sharma is the captain of India and Mumbai Indians.

Bowlers - Ajit Agarkar, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, and Sreesanth

ODI: India v Ireland (Image: Getty)

India played with four specialist bowlers in that match against Ireland. Sreesanth formed the pace attack along with Ajit Agarkar and RP Singh, while Piyush Chawla led the spin bowling unit.

Sreesanth emerged as the pick of the fast bowlers, returning with figures of 3/50. Chawla was the best bowler for the team. He picked up three wickets, conceding just 29 runs in 10 overs. Singh accounted for two wickets, while Agarkar bowled an economical spell of 1/27 in 10 overs. Sachin Tendulkar scalped a wicket as well.

A clinical bowling performance helped India bowl Ireland out for just 193 runs. Wicket-keeper Niall O'Brien top-scored for the home side, scoring 52 runs off 79 balls.

Sreesanth and Agarkar have announced their retirement from the sport. Agarkar works as a coach and commentator, while Sreesanth plays in the leagues of retired cricketers besides working as a cricket expert for Star Sports.

Piyush Chawla is currently playing for Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. RP Singh, on the other hand, has retired and joined the commentary panel of Jio Cinema.

