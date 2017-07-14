India's 2011 World Cup heroes slam Arjuna Ranatunga's fixing claims

Ashish Nehra and Gautam Gambhir have already rubbished those allegations.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 14 Jul 2017, 21:19 IST

Nehra didn't want to dignify those comments with his views

What’s the story?

Members of India's victorious 2011 World Cup campaign, Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra aren't too happy with former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga's demands for an inquiry into the final that was won by India.

India's top-scorer in the final, Gambhir wanted Ranatunga to back his claims with "proof" while another integral member of that side, Nehra didn't want to "dignify Ranatunga's comments by airing" his views.

Gambhir said: "I am surprised by Arjuna Ranatunga's allegations. These are serious comments by a very respectable voice in international cricket. I think to clear the air, he should back his claims with proofs".

"I don't wish to dignify Ranatunga's comments by airing my views on the issue. There is no end to these kinds of statements. If I question Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup victory, is it in good taste? So let's not get into it. But yes, it is disappointing when someone of his stature says something like this," Nehra told PTI.

Extra Cover: Will reveal the truth about India-Sri Lanka 2011 World Cup final, says Arjuna Ranatunga

In case you didn’t know...

At a press conference, Ranatunga said: “If Mr. Sangakkara wants an inquiry into the tour of Pakistan then they should have one. But I think we should also inquire into what happened to the Sri Lanka Team during the 2011 World Cup final. I think this is something that the Sports Minister should look into rather than concentrating on fitness issues.

“The ministers who are talking now need to make sure their actions speak louder than their words. The time has come now for these players to confess what happened and the investigations to be done. I cannot reveal what happened on that day, but I would someday reveal the truth with proof. So, I think we should hold an inquiry into this matter. I was on the panel of commentators during this World Cup final, and I was really disappointed with Sri Lanka’s performance”.

The details

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. Chasing 276 for victory, a match-winning performance from captain MS Dhoni and 97 from Gambhir helped them claim the title. Ranatunga was on the commentary panel and this wasn't the first time he raised questions about the 2011 World Cup final.

What’s next?

It wasn't surprising to see members of India's victorious squad respond to the Sri Lankan legend's claims. It remains to be seen if Ranatunga responds and comes out with "the truth with proof" as he promised.

Author’s Take

Although six years have passed since the final, the fact two Indian stars responded to the comment and Harbhajan Singh decided to not react to the allegations imply that the win is still fresh in their memories.