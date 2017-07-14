Will reveal the truth about India-Sri Lanka 2011 World Cup final, says Arjuna Ranatunga

The former Sri Lankan captain responds to Sangakkara's comments on Sri Lanka's 2009 tour to Pakistan.

What’s the story?

Former Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has demanded an immediate inquiry to be set for the final of the ICC World Cup 2011, that was played between India and Sri Lanka. His comments are in response to Kumar Sangakkara, who questioned the authority over Sri Lanka’s tour to Pakistan in 2009.

“If Mr. Sangakkara wants an inquiry into the tour of Pakistan then they should have one. But I think we should also inquire what happened to the Sri Lanka Team during the 2011 World Cup final. I think this is something that the Sports Minister should look into rather than concentrating on fitness issues,” said Ranatunga.

The 53-year-old was a part of the commentary panel on the night of the final in Mumbai, and says that he was extremely disappointed by Sri Lanka’s performance in the match.

“The ministers who are talking now need to make sure their actions speak louder than their words. The time has come now for these players to confess on what happened and the investigations to be done. I cannot reveal what happened on that day, but I would someday reveal the truth with proof. So, I think we should hold an inquiry into this matter. I was on the panel of commentators during this World Cup final, and I was really disappointed with Sri Lanka’s performance,” he added, at a press conference held at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation office in Colombo.

In case you didn’t know...

Sri Lanka’s tour to Pakistan in 2009 was marred by security issues for the visiting team. During the Second Test of the series, the Sri Lankan team were attacked by masked gunmen in a terror strike while travelling in a bus. Six members of the teams' security detail were killed in the attack.

The cricketers were not killed and did not suffer any fatal blows. However, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Samaraweera and Tharanga Paranavitana were in the list of injured players.

Sangakarra recently raised questions about the same and asked who was responsible for the entire tour’s scheduling.

The details

MS Dhoni’s men won against the Sri Lankan team by 6 wickets to lift the 50-over World Cup after 28 years. While Sri Lanka scored a respectable total of 275 in the first innings of the game and scalped two quick wickets as soon as the Indian innings began, they could not stop the hosts from winning the match.

Ranatunga said that the final has raised considerable doubt in his head and if Sangakkara wants to ask questions about 2009, he has his own about 2011. He talks about the same here:

What’s next?

It does not look likely that either Sangakkara or the Sri Lankan cricket board will respond to the former Sri Lankan captain’s comments on the World Cup final. It has been more than 6 years to the day, and too much time has passed for anyone to pay heed to the allegations.

Author’s take

The fact that he has made such accusations years after the tournament does put Ranatunga in bad light. It is unlikely that his comments will initiate action from any official body since he is not giving away the proof that he claims to have with respect to the players fixing the final.

Moreover, his words just seem like they’re a vehement response to Sangakarra’s comments, which have definitely managed to offend the former Sri Lankan skipper in some way.