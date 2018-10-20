×
India's 2011 World Cup winning team: Where are they now? 

Pranay Gupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
612   //    20 Oct 2018, 20:31 IST

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

The 2011 World Cup victory was undoubtedly one of the most exciting moments in the history of Indian cricket. This success came about as a result of the collective efforts of the fifteen members of the Indian squad.

The likes of Tendulkar and Sehwag went on to retire as heroes. The likes of Kohli and Ashwin, who still play, have become stars. Also, some of the players went into a downward spiral and are shadows of the players they used to be.

This slideshow focuses on the fifteen members of the World Cup winning squad. It looks at how their careers progressed in the aftermath of undoubtedly the biggest moment in their cricketing lives and gives an information about the whereabouts these players in the present day.

#1 - Virender Sehwag

India v South Africa: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup
India v South Africa: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

After the 2011 World Cup, the legendary Indian opener's career went into a tailspin. He put up inconsistent performances till early 2013, after which he was dropped from both the Test and limited overs sides. He continued playing in the domestic circuit and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) till January 2016, after which he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

After retirement, Sehwag's second innings in life has been almost as exciting as his first. He has become an extremely active social media personality, drawing great acclaim and occasionally has raised eyebrows for his tweets. In addition to that, he has taken well to Hindi commentary and has become one of the most loved commentators in India. Lastly, he has also ventured into the coaching and mentorship space, serving in various capacities for the Kings XI Punjab franchise.

He also applied for the position of Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team after Anil Kumble's unceremonious departure. However, he was rather unsuccessful in this endeavour, with former Team Director Ravi Shastri being chosen for the position.

Cricket enthusiast. Enjoy analysing and over-analysing every aspect of the game.
