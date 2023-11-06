India's 3 biggest wins by runs in ODI World Cups ft. 2023 edition

The Indian juggernaut powers on in the ongoing World Cup. Virat Kohli led India's charge in Kolkata on Sunday, as he joined Sachin Tendulkar at the summit of the ODI century chart with 49 tons. India posted 326 against South Africa and then the bowlers did what they have been doing consistently — wreak havoc.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj started the dominance and then Ravindra Jadeja stepped up, picking up a five-wicket haul as India battered South Africa by 243 runs. With this win, India ensured its place at the top of the league standings for a second consecutive World Cup.

By the look of things, India will now take on either Pakistan or New Zealand in the semifinal, while South Africa will most likely clash with Australia in the other semifinal.

Here we take a look at India's 3 biggest wins by runs in ODI World Cups:

#3 Beat South Africa by 243 runs in Kolkata in 2023

India was too powerful for South Africa

Virat Kohli’s 49th ODI ton and Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul saw a rampant India run riot at the Eden Gardens as they smashed South Africa by 243 runs in the battle of No. 1 and 2 in the points table. Earlier in the day, Kohli delivered a record-equaling 49th ODI century and was involved in a match-winning 134-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer to help India post a formidable total of 326 for five.

South Africa had a shaky start, with Mohammed Siraj dismissing Quinton de Kock for just 5 runs, leaving them at 6/1. This promoted cautious play by Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, and the required run rate continued to climb.

Ravindra Jadeja joined the attack in the ninth over and took out skipper Bavuma for 11, reducing South Africa to 22/2 in 8.3 overs. In the following over, Mohammed Shami sent back Aiden Markram for 9, caught by KL Rahul, with South Africa struggling at 35/3. Jadeja then trapped Heinrich Klaasen for just 1 and South Africa was in a mire at 40/4. They never really got going and were eventually knocked over for 83 runs.

#2 Beat Bermuda by 257 runs in Port of Spain in 2007

Batters had a field day against Bermuda

Virender Sehwag's century propelled India to a record World Cup total against Bermuda in 2007. The margin of victory, a colossal 257 runs, set a new one-day record back in the day. India piled up a massive 413 for five, and in response, Bermuda was dismissed for 156 in their Group B clash.

Yuvraj Singh, with an impressive 83 off 46 deliveries, and Sachin Tendulkar, who remained unbeaten at 57 from 29 balls, were on the offensive against Bermuda's inexperienced bowling attack. Together, they added an impressive 122 runs in just 63 balls for the fifth wicket.

Defending this total, Ajit Agarkar and Anil Kumble picked up 3 wickets each to send Bermuda packing for 156.

#1 Beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai in 2023

Sri Lanka was decimated in Mumbai

India's formidable pace trio comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami delivered an outstanding performance with the new ball, wreaking havoc on Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2.

Sri Lanka's batting display bore a striking resemblance to their performance in the Asia Cup final in September when they were dismissed for a mere 50 runs. On this occasion, they only managed to add a few more, ending up with a paltry 55 and enduring a humiliating defeat by a margin of 302 runs. India's victory, their seventh on the bounce in the World Cup, secured their place in the semifinals.