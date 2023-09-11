 India's 3 forgettable losses on a reserve day

Team India do not have fond memories when it comes to playing on a reserve day, and their hopes will be put to the test once again as their clash against Pakistan was not completed on the planned day on Sunday. Due to persistent rain, the contest will continue on the reserve day on Monday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Team India are not unfamiliar when it comes to the reserve day fixtures, having played matches on the extra day as far back as 1996. The Men in Blue do not have the best record under such circumstances, having won only one on a reserve day, which came against England during the 1999 World Cup.

While a majority of matches taken into reserve day have ended in no result, such as the 2002 Champions Trophy final, Team India have also lost some high-profile matches in the past that have stretched onto the reserve day.

On that note, let us take a look at Team India's three forgettable losses on a reserve day.

#1 2019 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand (Old Trafford, Manchester; July 9-10)

The 2019 World Cup semi-final evokes a sense of 'What could have been' in the minds of every Indian fan. Team India were steamrolling their way through the tournament, with only a loss to hosts England and a washed-out contest against New Zealand holding them back from a full points tally.

The Men in Blue were firm favorites against the Blackcaps, and it showed on the day of the contest. New Zealand were reduced to 211-5 in 46.1 overs courtesy of a solid bowling effort. However, rain drove the contest into the reserve day and things slowly started falling apart for India.

The Kiwis set a target of 240 and India soon found themselves reduced to 5-3. India continued to lose their way in the run chase and were tottering at 92-6 in the 31st over.

A partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni reignited hopes among the Indian contingent, but the Men in Blue agonizingly fell short by 18 runs.

#2 2021 World Test Championship final vs New Zealand (Rose Bowl, Southampton; June 18-23)

Team India once again had to overcome New Zealand in a bid to end their silverware drought during the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) in June 2021.

Rain washed out the entire first and the fourth day of play at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, meaning that the reserve day, which was slotted into the schedule considering the weather, was used. Apart from the aforementioned days, rain made a constant presence throughout the contest.

India were bowled out for 217 in their first innings, and New Zealand managed to etch a small lead by scoring 249 during their turn with the bat. In the second time of asking, Virat Kohli and company were bundled out for 170, resulting in a target of 140 runs.

New Zealand chased down the target comfortably on the 'sixth' day of the Test with eight wickets to spare.

#3 3rd ODI vs England 1996 (Old Trafford, Manchester; May 26-27)

Team India toured England in 1996 to play three Tests and three ODIs. The ODI series opener at The Oval was abandoned due to rain after England were in a comfortable position to take an early lead. They did get their lead after defeating the visitors by six wickets in a rain-curtailed encounter at Leeds.

The series was still on the line ahead of the finale at Old Trafford, Manchester. The reserve day was used in the contest, where India scored 236-4 after electing to bat first.

India got off to a solid start with the ball by dismissing Michael Atherton for a duck in the second over, but a defiant hundred by Ali Brown ended their hopes. England chased down the total with seven balls to spare to win the contest by four wickets and seal the series by a 2-0 margin.

Will Team India muster up a win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023? Let us know what you think.