India's 3 highest run-scorers vs South Africa in Tests ft. Sachin Tendulkar

India are yet to win a men's Test series in South Africa. The fact that only England, Australia, and Sri Lanka among visiting teams have achieved success here provides little solace for the Indians, particularly in an era where their perceived exceptionalism is questioned.

Across eight series in South Africa, India have suffered defeat in seven. The closest they came to breaking this pattern was in the 2010-11 series when they managed to finish level following South Africa's victory in Centurion. The subsequent tense draw at Newlands represented the pinnacle of their performance in South Africa.

Here we take a look at India's 3 highest run-scorers vs South Africa in Tests:

#3 Rahul Dravid

The man who kept everything at bay

India's former captain and current coach was one of the best batters for the side - especially in conditions where the bowlers found assistance. South Africa always had excellent bowlers and this was when Rahul Dravid stood up and made the difference.

In 41 innings across 20 Tests, Dravid has scored 1252 runs at an average of 33.83. Against South Africa, he has also scored five 50s and a couple of hundreds. His highest score against South Africa is 148.

#2 Virender Sehwag

Sehwag cracked a triple ton against South Africa

One of the best-ever openers in Test cricket, Virender Sehwag made his Test debut against South Africa and cracked a century. In the home series against South Africa in April 2008, Sehwag showcased his exceptional batting prowess by scoring 319 in the first Test at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

He got to 300 runs off just 278 balls, setting a record for the fastest triple century in Test history. With this feat, Sehwag joined the elite company of Sir Donald Bradman and Brian Lara as only the third batsman to score two triple centuries in Test Cricket.

Against South Africa, he scored 1306 runs in 15 matches at an average of 50.23 and with an impressive strike rate of 80.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar showed his class in 2010

Another batting chart, another Sachin Tendulkar supremacy. The batting icon was one of the best batters to play in South Africa even as the other batters struggled. He was in top gear against the South African bowlers and in 45 innings in 25 matches, Tendulkar scored 1741 runs at an average of 42.46. He slammed five 50s and seven 100s against South Africa with his highest score being 169.

Incidentally, he got to his 50th Test hundred against South Africa in Centurion and played a key role in India battling it out in the 2010-11 series.

In Cape Town, two Tests later, Tendulkar achieved his 51st and final Test century in a memorable encounter with Dale Steyn. The South African fast bowler produced a spell of sublime beauty on the third morning, skillfully swinging the cricket ball.

Over the course of five intense overs, Steyn was on song and looked like picking up a wicket every ball. However, Sachin, not only shielded Gautam Gambhir, but took on most of those 30 deliveries and barring a few beats, he was an unmovable object.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App