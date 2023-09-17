India’s 5 biggest wins by balls remaining in ODI history ft. Asia Cup 2023 final

India recorded their biggest win of all time by balls remaining in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan team won the toss and opted to bat first in the big game at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Everything went downhill for the home side after the toss as Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in Colombo.

Siraj bagged six wickets, Pandya took three, while Bumrah accounted for the first one, helping India bowl the home team out for just 50 runs. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill then had an unbeaten 51-run stand in 6.1 overs, ensuring India won by 10 wickets with 263 balls remaining.

In this listicle, we will look at India's top five biggest wins by balls remaining in ODI cricket history.

#1 India beat Sri Lanka with 263 balls remaining in Asia Cup 2023 final

As mentioned earlier, India registered their biggest ever win in terms of balls remaining in today's Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue took only 37 balls to chase down the 51-run target set by Sri Lanka. Mohammed Siraj bowled a dream spell of 6/21 in the first innings.

In reply, Shubman Gill scored 27 runs off 19 balls, and Ishan Kishan supported him with an unbeaten 18-ball 23. India reached 51/0 in 6.1 overs, winning the Asia Cup 2023 final by 10 wickets with 263 balls remaining.

#2 India beat Kenya with 231 balls remaining, 2001

In a group stage match of the 2001 triangular series involving India, Kenya and South Africa, the Men in Blue bowled Kenya out for just 90 runs. Current Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar bowled a spell of 4/27 and won the Man of the Match award.

Chasing 91 for a win, Virender Sehwag blasted an unbeaten 43-ball 55, hitting 11 fours. Deep Dasgupta contributed 24 runs off 32 balls to guide India home in the 12th over.

#3 India beat West Indies with 211 balls remaining, 2018

West Indies visited India for a bilateral series in late 2018. Thiruvananthapuram hosted the fourth ODI of that series. The Men in Maroon lost all their wickets for just 104 runs in the first innings. Man of the Match Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fantastic spell of 4/34 for India.

In reply, Rohit Sharma's 56-ball 63* guided India to 105/1 in 14.5 overs. India lost the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan early, but Virat Kohli had 99-run second-wicket stand with Sharma to help India win with 211 balls left.

#4 India beat England with 188 balls left, 2022

India toured England for a three-match ODI series in the 2022 English summer. Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in the first ODI of that series and took six wickets to help India bowl England out for 110 runs at The Oval. Bumrah won the Player of the Match award for his spell of 6/19.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had an unbeaten 114-run stand in 18.4 overs. India beat England by 10 wickets with 188 balls left.

#5 India beat UAE with 187 balls left, 2015 World Cup

India met minnows UAE in a group-stage match of the 2015 World Cup. Player of the Match Ravichandran Ashwin's 4/25 helped India bowl UAE out for 102 runs in Perth.

In response, Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 55-ball 57 helped India win by nine wickets. Virat Kohli scored 33 off 41 after Shikhar Dhawan got out cheaply. India reached 104/1 in 18.5 overs.