India's 5 highest wicket-takers against Australia in ODIs ft. Ajit Agarkar

Team India had a good outing in the Asia Cup, there was a stutter against Bangladesh, but the side looked like a well-oiled machine in all the other games.

And, the surfaces in Sri Lanka were diverse – it allowed the side to adapt and adjust according to the different conditions. The batters posted big scores when they got in, spinners troubled batters on turning tracks and the fast bowlers wreaked havoc when the pitch had moisture.

The Men in Blue will now take on Australia in a three-match ODI series as the selectors and management want to put all the pieces of the puzzle together before the World Cup.

On that note, we take a look at India's five highest wicket-takers against Australia in ODIs.

#5 Mohammed Shami

Shami will be the key against Australia.

One of India’s leading pace bowlers Mohammed Shami is certainly a match-winner for the side on any given day across any conditions. He did not play all the matches in the Asia Cup but will be a key element for the hosts against Australia as well as in the World Cup.

The fast bowler has generally enjoyed himself against Australia – in 21 innings, he has picked up 32 wickets at an average of 34.71. His best bowling figure against Australia currently stands at four wickets for 63 runs.

#4 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan found considerable success against Australia.

The lanky off-spinner made quite a name for himself against Australia back in the 2001 Test series. He really enjoyed the challenge against the Aussies and carried this form even in limited-overs cricket.

In 34 innings, Harbhajan Singh picked up 32 wickets at an average of 46.43. Remarkably, his economy rate was 4.63. Although he never managed to pick up a five-wicket haul, he was consistently amongst the wickets.

Harbhajan's best bowling figures against Australia was three wickets for 37 runs.

#3 Javagal Srinath

Javagal Srinath led the pace attack.

Javagal Srinath, arguably India’s fastest bowler back in the day, ushered in a new era of pace bowling. He was the perfect successor to Kapil Dev's iconic swing and seam. He was relentless and never really gave up.

When he bid farewell to international cricket after an impressive 11-year career in 2003, Srinath was the second-highest wicket-taker in Test matches among Indian pacers.

His record was impressive in ODIs against Australia. He picked up 33 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 36.78 and with an economy rate of 4.89. His best figures were an impressive four wickets for 30 runs.

#2 Ajit Agarkar

Agarkar was quite important in ODIs.

Ajit Agarkar had all the traits to be a fast-bowling all-rounder for India, but he never really embraced this role. He had the necessary ingredients and skills in the right proportions, but he never became the player he promised to be.

Agarkar was the fastest bowler to 50 wickets in ODIs back in the day. However, his batting nosedived and all of a sudden, he was seen as an ODI specialist. He did make a comeback to the squad for the England series in 2007 and it was the end of his international career.

With a short run-up and whippy action, Agarkar was quite the wicket-taker for India. Against Australia, he picked up 36 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 28.41. His best bowling figures read six wickets for 42 runs.

#1 Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev leading the pack

India’s greatest all-rounder, a match-winner, Kapil Dev always reserved his best for the big occasions. He played 41 ODI matches against Australia and in 39 innings, picked up 45 wickets. This included a five-wicket haul and his best figures read five for 43 runs.

With an impressive average of 27 and a frugal economy rate of 3.47, Kapil continues to be India’s leading wicket-taker against Australia in One Day Internationals.