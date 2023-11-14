India's 5 highest wicket-takers against New Zealand in ODIs ft. Zaheer Khan

From Manchester in 2019 to Mumbai in 2023, the journey continues. Four years later, India and New Zealand are once again set to clash in the first semifinal of a World Cup. Similar to 2019, India's path to the semis has been consistently smooth, while New Zealand's journey has been more unpredictable, yet they've managed to navigate through challenges.

The hosts have dominated most of their opponents in this competition, while New Zealand draw confidence from being the only team to pose a significant challenge to Rohit and company during the league stage. The Indian bowlers have been head and shoulders above the rest and once again will hold the key.

Here we take a look at India's 5 highest wicket-takers against New Zealand in ODIs:

#5 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been sensational with the white ball

One of India's best exponents with the white ball, Mohammed Shami made a remarkable comeback to the side in their league match against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Shami picked up five wickets and has not looked back since.

In 13 matches, he has picked up 30 wickets at an average of 21.93 and with a strike rate of 21 against the Kiwis. He will once again be the key for the hosts when they take on New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

#4 Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan - 1 consistent performer

Zaheer Khan embodied the characteristics that once defined Pakistani fast bowlers as extraordinary. He was superb with the new ball and reversed the old one.

He was excellent on flat subcontinent pitches, and even flew in favourable conditions abroad. He was adept with all three types of balls - SG, Duke, and Kookaburra.

Against New Zealand, Zaheer has picked up 30 wickets in 22 matches. He has taken these wickets at an average of 27.73 with a strike rate of 32.

#3 Kapil Dev

One of India's finest all-rounders

Kapil Dev stands as India's premier pace bowler and the ultimate fast-bowling all-rounder. His remarkable leadership was exemplified by guiding his side with flair to victory in the 1983 World Cup.

Kapil Dev's journey to 431 wickets was a testament to the endurance of a marathon runner, showcasing his unwavering commitment and skill in the cricketing arena.

Against New Zealand, he picked up 33 wickets in 29 matches at an average of 27.60. His strike rate reads 48 and his best figures against New Zealand was 3 for 26.

#2 Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble was a match-winner

Anil Kumble stands as India's most successful bowler in Test matches, and perhaps one of the most tenacious ones as well. Throughout his brilliant yet often understated career, Kumble was part of every major bowling record.

A standout moment occurred in 1999 in Delhi, where he achieved the remarkable feat of claiming all ten wickets in a single innings against Pakistan. In December 2001, on his home ground in Bangalore, Kumble made history as the country's first spinner to reach 300 Test wickets.

Against New Zealand, he picked up 39 ODI wickets in 31 matches with an average of 27.84 and at a strike rate of 40.6.

#1 Javagal Srinath

Javagal Srinath was sensational on his day

Arguably one of India's fastest bowler, Javagal Srinath marked a renaissance for pace bowling in the country, following Kapil Dev's iconic swing that had captured the public's imagination. When he retired from international cricket after playing for 11 years, he stood second only to Kapil in the tally of Test wickets by an Indian paceman.

Against New Zealand, he enjoyed himself and leads this pack with 51 wickets at an average of 20.41 and with a strike rate of 31.