India's All-time Successful Test XI against England

Prasad Mandati
Top 5 / Top 10
310   //    25 Jul 2018, 17:34 IST

Gupta Catch

We are just a week away from witnessing one of the most riveting test series of the year. With the current No.1 in tests, India, taking on the current No.5, England, in their own den, this series tends to be a promising one.

However, team India knows that all those flawless performances at home would count for very less if they are not able to put up similar performances in England. On the other hand, England has not been that solid in their last test series against Pakistan this year at home.

The last time these two teams met in England in a Test series, it was billed as a marquee clash of titans, before it fizzled out as a one-sided contest. India rolled over like the wrestler who was battling a hangover before the bout. England seemed formidable, with a batting and bowling attack worthy of winning the series 3-1. Things have changed drastically since then. Now the team India led by Virat Kohli is a different side. They have shown the world that they can beat the best teams even in their own backyard by defeating South Africa in South Africa this year.

As the preparations for the most awaited series are in full swing from the Virat Kohli led Indian side to tackle one of the best bowling attacks in the world cricket at the moment, let's take a look at India's all-time successful test XI against England.

Openers:

1. Sunil Gavaskar

Sport. Cricket. pic: circa 1987. Sunil Gavaskar, India.
Sunil Gavaskar

The perfectionist and arguably one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time, Sunil Gavaskar was the first cricketer to reach 10,000 Test runs. Taking on some of the lethal bowling attacks in the history of cricket, Gavaskar's flawless technique and impeccable temperament helped him become one of India's finest batsmen.

Being the second highest run-getter for India against England in tests, the Mumbaikar becomes an automatic choice for one of the opening slots. Sunny has scored 2483 runs against England in 38 tests at an average of 38.20. He has 4 tons and 16 half-centuries against England with a best of 221 at Kennington Oval, England in 1979.

2. Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay
Murali Vijay

The stylish opening batsmen from Tamilnadu, Murali Vijay, has been one of the most successful Indian batsmen outside the home in the last three years. He is known for his immense powers of concentration and his ability to tackle pressure.

Vijay has amassed 759 runs against England with the help of 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries from 10 tests at an average of 42.16. Vijay recorded his highest score against England, 146, at Nottingham in 2014.

Given his better numbers against England, Vijay gets an edge over the likes of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir to feature in this list.


Prasad Mandati
A cricket aficionado and an ardent fan of Virat Kohli .............. Enough said!!
