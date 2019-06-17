×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India's All-Time World Cup XI v Pakistan 

Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.43K   //    17 Jun 2019, 09:57 IST

TS<p src=" />

A sporting strife, along with a tinge of political and cultural ethos is what makes India v Pakistan the mother of all rivalries.

The stakes get particularly higher when the two sides lock horns at the biggest stage - the ICC World Cup - making it an encounter to cherish for all the cricket aficionados.

The two sides have clashed seven times in the marquee event, with India outgunning their arch-rivals on all the occasions. There has been a rich amount of cricketing legacy associated with these encounters, which make them even more mouth-watering.

A lot of Indian sides over the years have taken to Pakistan and battered them and on that very note, we look at the best-ever Indian XI against the Men in Green.

Openers - Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma

The Master Blaster
The Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar, the linchpin of Indian batting line up for about two decades, rose up to the occasion every time that India rubbed shoulders with its neighbors.

Sachin was a part of the Indian squad in five out of the six World Cup matches between India and Pakistan, also winning the Man of the Match award on three occasions. The legendary batsman scored an unbeaten 54* and claimed the priced scalp of Aamir Sohail when the two sides met for the first time in 1992.

Having made valuable contributions to the team's cause in the next two outings, Tendulkar perhaps played the innings of his life at Johannesburg in the 2003 World Cup, scoring a fiery 98, smashing the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis all round the park. His iconic six off Shoaib Akhtar over third man is still afresh in the eyes of the Indian fans.

Eight years later, Sachin's bat again did the talking in a high-voltage semi-final clash between the two in the 2011 World Cup, scoring a match-winning knock of 85. Tendulkar has scored 313 runs in the 5 games he played against Pakistan.

Advertisement
Rohit Sharma has the highest score in India vs Pakistan World Cup clashes
Rohit Sharma has the highest score in India vs Pakistan World Cup clashes

Rohit Sharma, widely acclaimed as the 'Hitman' of cricket for his effortless striking, has exhibited his class in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament against Pakistan.

Although he departed for a small score in 2015, he more than redeemed himself by scoring a glorious 140-run knock against Pakistan. Rohit executed his trademark mantra of success; a solid start followed by steady acceleration, as he raced away to the highest individual score in India v Pakistan World Cup clashes.

The Indian vice-captain was awarded the Man of the Match accolade for his majestic batting exploits.

Also read - World cup winners captains list

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli IND vs PAK World Cup Head to Head Stats & History
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: A combined India-Pakistan XI 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India v Pakistan: 5 Pakistan Players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Four iconic moments from the India-Pakistan rivalry
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India-Pakistan combined XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 22, India vs Pakistan: Predicted playing XI and key players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Down the memory lane of the India-Pakistan rivalry  
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three tactics from Virat Kohli that were instrumental in India's win over Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 Factors that helped India make it 7-0 against Pakistan at World Cups 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan ODI stats
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Today, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us