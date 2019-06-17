India's All-Time World Cup XI v Pakistan

" />

A sporting strife, along with a tinge of political and cultural ethos is what makes India v Pakistan the mother of all rivalries.

The stakes get particularly higher when the two sides lock horns at the biggest stage - the ICC World Cup - making it an encounter to cherish for all the cricket aficionados.

The two sides have clashed seven times in the marquee event, with India outgunning their arch-rivals on all the occasions. There has been a rich amount of cricketing legacy associated with these encounters, which make them even more mouth-watering.

A lot of Indian sides over the years have taken to Pakistan and battered them and on that very note, we look at the best-ever Indian XI against the Men in Green.

Openers - Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma

The Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar, the linchpin of Indian batting line up for about two decades, rose up to the occasion every time that India rubbed shoulders with its neighbors.

Sachin was a part of the Indian squad in five out of the six World Cup matches between India and Pakistan, also winning the Man of the Match award on three occasions. The legendary batsman scored an unbeaten 54* and claimed the priced scalp of Aamir Sohail when the two sides met for the first time in 1992.

Having made valuable contributions to the team's cause in the next two outings, Tendulkar perhaps played the innings of his life at Johannesburg in the 2003 World Cup, scoring a fiery 98, smashing the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis all round the park. His iconic six off Shoaib Akhtar over third man is still afresh in the eyes of the Indian fans.

Eight years later, Sachin's bat again did the talking in a high-voltage semi-final clash between the two in the 2011 World Cup, scoring a match-winning knock of 85. Tendulkar has scored 313 runs in the 5 games he played against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma has the highest score in India vs Pakistan World Cup clashes

Rohit Sharma, widely acclaimed as the 'Hitman' of cricket for his effortless striking, has exhibited his class in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament against Pakistan.

Although he departed for a small score in 2015, he more than redeemed himself by scoring a glorious 140-run knock against Pakistan. Rohit executed his trademark mantra of success; a solid start followed by steady acceleration, as he raced away to the highest individual score in India v Pakistan World Cup clashes.

The Indian vice-captain was awarded the Man of the Match accolade for his majestic batting exploits.

