India's Best Victories: In Test, ODI & T20

The Indian cricket team has won many memorable contests, in all forms of Cricket, be it Test Matches, One Day Internationals or T-20 Internationals.

Of all those wins, which three, are the all-time best wins, in the 3 different formats of Cricket ?

This is a very difficult choice to make, and there will be different opinions about the selections.

More than the quality or the magnitude, what has been given more importance in the selection of the three wins is, what impact the wins had, in inspiring the future generations and on taking forward the game as a whole.

The selection is as follows.

#1 India vs Australia 2nd Test Border Gavaskar Trophy-2001 (In Kolkata)

India has many memorable Test Match wins to cherish, like the wins against the great West Indies Team in 1971 in Port of Spain, the 1986 Test match wins in England, the win against Australia in Adelaide in 2003 or beating the arch-rivals Pakistan in Multan.

However, the test match win, that stands out, was the win against the mighty Australian Team, in the second Test match of the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After losing the 1st test match badly and following on in the second test match, India seemed down and out. Then came the unimaginable comeback. Lead by VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid, who batted for a whole day, India not only erased the deficit but set Australia a target of 384 runs to win on the final day. Then came the magical spell of Harbhajan Singh who ripped apart the famous Australian batting line up to complete the famous victory.

This was one of the greatest test matches of all time. Also for Indian Test Cricket, this victory holds special significance. It lead to the starting of an era of Indian Cricket where the team was fearless and ready to compete and win against any opponent and in any condition.

