India's full international cricket schedule 2020: Stadiums, venues and dates

India has a busy schedule in 2020

After a grinding decade of cricket, India is all prepared to challenge the upcoming hurdles this year and start the 2020s on a positive and winning note. The last decade proved to be one of the best for the Indian team as far as the number of wins are concerned. India won 281 matches combined - 56 Tests and 225 limited-over games with the current Indian captain Virat Kohli leading the way with most runs in the decade.

Kohli scored 20960 international runs while Ravichandran Ashwin finished with a combined total of 564 international wickets to end at the top of the pile. With a strong performance to fall back to for inspiration, India will be aiming to step up their game with important series' lined up for them. Following is India's complete international cricket itinerary for 2020

Sri Lanka will be the first country to tour India in this decade

Sri Lanka's tour of India- January 5th-10th

India will be up against the unpredictable challengers Sri Lanka in their first series of the year. India is scheduled to play three T20s between 5th to 10th January.

The date and venues are as follows:

January 5, Venue: Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati

January 7, Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

January 10, Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Australia await India in a 3 T20I series

Australia's tour of India (January 14th – January 19th)

Immediately after the Sri Lanka series, Australia are set to tour India for a three-match ODI series beginning January 14th.

The date and venues are as follows:

January 14, Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 17, Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

January 19, Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Kane Williamson's side has a full tour of India lined up

India’s tour of New Zealand (January 24th – March 4th)

India will play New Zealand in their den which includes a five-match T20I series, followed by 3 ODI’s and 2 Test matches.

The date and venues are as follows:

January 24, 1st T20I; Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

January 26, 2nd T20I; Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

January 29, 3rd T20I; Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

January 31, 4th T20I; Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

February 2, 5th T20I; Venue: Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

February 5, 1st ODI; Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

February 8, 2nd ODI; Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

February 11, 3rd ODI; Venue: Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

February 21, 1st Test; Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

February 29, 2nd Test; Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

South Africa arrive in March for an ODI series

South Africa tour to India ( March 12th – March 18th )

A revamped South Africa cricket system will have a close eye on the young Proteas team which is scheduled to tour India in March.

The date and venues are as follows:

March 12, 1st ODI; Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

March 15, 2nd ODI; Venue: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow

March 18, 3rd ODI; Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India tour of Sri Lanka (July)

The official dates and venues for a 3-match ODI and T20 series are yet to be announced.

Asia Cup

Security issues have kept India's stance unclear for the Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan.

England’s tour of India (September – October 2020)

50-over world champions England will visit India for a limited-overs series in India.

ICC T20I World Cup 2020 (October - November in Australia)

The biggest challenge which Virat Kohli's men will be aiming to overcome is the T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

India’s tour of Australia (November 2020 – December 2020 )

India will play 4 Tests and 3 ODIs against Australia immediately after the T20 WC. The official dates and venues are yet to be announced.