India's pace attack a dream bowling combination for any skipper: Virat Kohli after Indore triumph

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
News
16 Nov 2019, 23:54 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was expectedly pleased with India’s performance in the Indore Test against Bangladesh which the hosts won by a comprehensive margin of an innings and 30 runs. Although Kohli did not contribute with the bat for a change, he impressed with his captaincy.

In fact, with the triumph at Indore, Kohli went past MS Dhoni as the India captain with most innings wins in Test matches. While Dhoni had nine to his credit, Kohli has 10 following the latest win. The victory was also India’s third consecutive triumph by an innings, following two against South Africa at Pune and Ranchi.

The match saw Mohammed Shami claiming seven wickets and Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma also chipping in with key scalps. Kohli admitted he is lucky to have a lethal fast bowling outfit in his ranks.

“Fast bowlers are at the top of their game. It looks like a different pitch when they bowl. Right now, Jasprit (Bumrah) is not a part of the attack. So, when he comes back it will be a one heck of an attack to counter. It's a dream bowling combination for any skipper. Even the slip fielders are ready as they know the ball can come any over, having strong bowlers is the most important thing. The numbers and the records are there for everyone to see,”

Kohli said after the game, in praise of his fast bowlers.

Team India
Team India

India have been in brilliant form in Tests of late, and are sitting right on top in the World Test Championship table, with 300 points and six wins in as many games. They recently drubbed South Africa 3-0 at home, and are favourites to beat Bangladesh 2-0 as well.

Asked about the secret of India’s consistency in Test cricket, Kohli stated,

“Our focus is to take the Indian cricket higher and higher. The motivation and the intent is right and we don't care about the numbers. The motivation has been right, the intent has been right and we are going to keep pushing in that direction.”
India next take on Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, in what will be the first-ever Day-Night Test in India. And, the Indian captain is highly excited for the pink ball challenge. “The pink ball does a lot early on, more than the red ball. It's going be a landmark event for Indian cricket and Indian Test cricket,” Kohli admitted.


Jasprit Bumrah is out of the team right now.
Tags:
India vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami
